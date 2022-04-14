Whistles has launched a kids clothing line and its inspired by its womenswear designs

If you’re on the hunt for considered, stylish children’s clothes on the high street, you’ll be glad to know that Whistles has just launched its first-ever collection for kids .

The 31-piece strong line is inspired by the brand’s existing womenswear collections, so you can expect two-pieces, denim jackets , slogan jumpers and even shirts with oversized collars.

The debut range follows a long line of brands that have dipped their toes into the childrenswear market by launching mini-me collections , including the likes of M&S, Next , & Other Stories and Reformation.

Whistles collection aims to provide something for everyone. And according to the brand, each piece has been created with responsible materials, so not only are these clothes kind to little ones’s skin, but also the planet.

The capsule has been designed for those aged between three and nine, and range in price from £16 to £45. Having browsed the collection, we’ve curated a round-up of the pieces worth buying.

Warehouse oversized collar top: £36, Whistles.com

Who said kids’s clothing should be boring, because Whistles has proved otherwise. This shirt is particularly on trend thanks to the oversized collar. And according to the brand it has a relaxed, oversized fit, making it a comfortable choice for your stylish little one. Should you (or they) prefer something a little more patterned, the same design is available in blue stripes (£36, Whistles.com ).

Warehouse sonny towelling shirt: £28, Whistles.com

With the summer on the horizon, towelling is a great material to dress your kids in and is in fact very trendy within womenswear too. This shirt comes in a navy and there are matching shorts to accompany it, creating a great co-ord. Should you prefer, you can buy a green towelling T-shirt (£24, Whistles.com ) with coordinating trousers (£28, Whistles.com ).

Whistles chambray Pippa shirred dress: £45, Whistles.com

This denim-look dress is so cute that we wish it came in adult sizes. It features a shirred bodice and ruffled detailing around the neck and sleeves. It would make a great dress for any upcoming special occasions this summer, including weddings.

Whistles oui sweatshirt: £30, Whistles.com

The brand’s slogan sweaters are popular for good reason, and now it has launched its oui design (£89, Whistles.com ) in mini-me sizes. The bright green is great for kids and it offers the perfect twinning-is-winning moment for you and your child.

Whistles Hyena sport pippa shirred dress: £45, Whistles.com

Get your child’s wardrobe ready for when the sun makes an appearance with this pretty dress. This one is covered in the same print as some of the pieces from the womenswear collection, including this midi dress (£129, Whistles.com ), so it’s another great option if you’re looking to have a mini-me moment.

