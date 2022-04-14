BCSD receives national honor for 10th consecutive year

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — For the 10th year in a row, Bakersfield City School District has received the “Best Communities for Music Education” honor from the National Association of Music Merchants.

The designation is awarded to districts that show outstanding achievement in efforts to provide all students with music access and education.

“This year’s 10th consecutive Best Communities for Music Education Award recognizes Bakersfield City School District’s long-standing commitment to providing access and equity in its music education programs,” said Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator Michael Stone in a news release. “The entire BCSD community can together celebrate this national recognition!”

Department officials answer questions about funding, graduation requirements, music class participation and more to qualify for the honor.

