NYC Sanitation street sweeper swerves around woman sexually assaulted by moped driver in East Flatbush

A woman was sexually assaulted in a Brooklyn street gutter — ignored by passing drivers, including a Department of Sanitation street sweeper that swerved to avoid hitting the victim but continued on its route, video released Thursday by the NYPD shows.

The nearly two-minute video shows the 59-year-old woman, carrying bags, walking along Church Ave. near E. 95th St. in East Flatbush shortly before 2 a.m. March 31 when the assailant pulls up on his moped and confronts her.

There’s no audio of the attack, but the two appear to exchange words.

Suddenly, the moped driver slugs the victim in the face, knocking her into the roadway, and gets back on his bike heading down Church Ave. before making a U-turn and returning to his victim, who was still prone on the street, the video shows.

That’s when the sexual assault begins.

The video shows the woman struggling as the man rips at her clothing, pulling one garment off. They continue to struggle as traffic can be seen passing in the background.

The attacker finally allows the woman to sit on the curb as he rifles through her belongings.

Then the street sweeper, with its lights on, enters the picture, riding down the curb until he gets to where the moped is parked in what appears to be a bus stop — and swings out in the street and continues out of the frame without stopping or slowing down.

The woman manages to get to her feet, and the mugger leaves her at the curb.

The victim did not require medical attention at the scene.

The city Sanitation Department is looking into the incident.

Anyone with information about the attacker is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (800) 577-TIPS.