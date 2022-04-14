ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Wild's Connor Dewar: Back with big club

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Dewar was promoted from AHL Iowa on Thursday. The...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Tom Wilson Hears Everything, Mike Bossy Passes Away

Put stage one to bed. The Pittsburgh Penguins needed 75 games to clinch a playoff berth in a season when their playoff streak was thought to be in jeopardy. As the Philadelphia Flyers and New York Islanders faceplanted amid the unusual circumstances and struggles of another COVID-affected season, the Penguins chugged along seemingly undeterred. They were rewarded with the franchise’s 16th consecutive postseason appearance.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

Draisaitl, Smith power Edmonton over Predators 4-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Leon Draisaitl had three goals and Mike Smith made 30 saves, leading the Edmonton Oilers to a 4-0 win over the Nashville Predators on Thursday night. Draisaitl's hat trick gave him 54 goals this season, four behind NHL-leading Auston Matthews (58) of Toronto. Darnell Nurse...
NASHVILLE, TN
Yardbarker

Is Johnny Gaudreau pricing himself off the Calgary Flames?

Johnny Gaudreau has surpassed his career high of 99 points which he set as a 25 year-old during the Calgary Flames 2018-19 season. He potted two assists on April 12 against the Seattle Kraken to set the mark and he has 8 more games to add to those totals. Coming...
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Ducks’ Zegras is Changing Hockey With Lacrosse-Style Moves

Anaheim Ducks rookie sensation Trevor Zegras is making a name for himself, not only in the NHL, but around the world. You’ve likely seen his incredible lacrosse-style goals and assists in highlight reels all year long. The 21-year-old is pulling off some of the most jaw-dropping plays we’ve seen in hockey history, all in his rookie season. Whether you are a fan of his stunts or not, there is no debate that he is single-handedly changing the sport of hockey.
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

Antler Analysis: Goaltending, Barron, & Vesalainen

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Detroit Sports Nation

A look at every pending Detroit Red Wings free-agent

The Detroit Red Wings made strides during the 2021-22 NHL Season, buoyed by the emergence of rookie phenoms Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond and even helping to make fans think that their postseason drought stood a good chance of ending thanks to their having been in the Wild Card race in the first three months of the campaign.
DETROIT, MI

