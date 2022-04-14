ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Sabres' Cody Eakin: Game-time call

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Eakin (undisclosed) will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with St. Louis,...

www.cbssports.com

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
Yardbarker

Wild’s Fiala, Gaudreau & Fleury Take Center Stage in Win Over Stars

For the second straight game, the Minnesota Wild got things going with an early goal, this time against the Dallas Stars. Their one-goal lead lasted for the first period but in the second, the Stars got one to tie it up. The tie didn’t last long as the Wild responded quickly to retake the lead and end the second up by one. However, the Stars took a page out of the Wild’s notebook and tied the game up with an early goal to start the third.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Montreal goalie Carey Price returns vs. Islanders

MONTREAL (AP) — Goaltender Carey Price will make his season debut for the Montreal Canadiens against the New York Islanders on Friday night, stepping into the crease for his first game since Game 5 of the 2021 Stanley Cup Final in July. Price spent months recovering from off-season knee...
ELMONT, NY
Buffalo, NY
Hamilton, NY
Buffalo, NY
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS SIGN SHL GOAL SCORING LEADER AND MVP

The San Jose Sharks announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 2021-22 SHL goal scoring leader and Canadian Olympian Max Veronneau. Sharks beat writer Curtis Pashelka is reporting that Veronneau's contract is a two-way deal and worth $750,000. "Max had a great season this...
SAN JOSE, CA
Cody Eakin
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
#Wgr#Wgr Sports Radio
Yardbarker

Antler Analysis: Goaltending, Barron, & Vesalainen

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: The Final 2 Weeks Begin

At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NHL
Buffalo Sabres
Sports
The Associated Press

Granlund’s goal, assist lead Predators over Blackhawks 4-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Mikael Granlund had a goal and an assist to lead the Nashville Predators to a 4-3 victory over the Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday. Eeli Tolvanen, Roman Josi and Matt Duchene also scored and Juuse Saros made 28 saves for Nashville, winners of two of three. Filip Forsberg had two assists. The Predators entered Saturday in the top wild card spot in the tight Western Conference race for the Stanley Cup playoffs.
NASHVILLE, TN
Detroit Sports Nation

A look at every pending Detroit Red Wings free-agent

The Detroit Red Wings made strides during the 2021-22 NHL Season, buoyed by the emergence of rookie phenoms Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond and even helping to make fans think that their postseason drought stood a good chance of ending thanks to their having been in the Wild Card race in the first three months of the campaign.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Sports

Vincent Taylor: Lands with Falcons

Taylor (Achilles) is expected to sign with the Falcons on Saturday,Jordan Schultz of ESPN reports. Taylor was limited to only one game in 2021 due to an Achilles injury. He is hoping to be ready for the start of the 2022 campaign, and he should serve a rotational role along the Falcons' defensive line.
ATLANTA, GA
CBS Sports

Cardinals' Yadier Molina: Not in Saturday's lineup

Molina isn't starting Saturday against Milwaukee, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports. Molina started the first three games of the season, but he'll now be out of the lineup for the third time in the last four matchups. Andrew Knizner will start behind the dish and bat eighth.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

