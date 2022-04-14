Predators' Cody Glass: Summoned by parent club

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.

NHL ・ 15 HOURS AGO