Chicago, IL

White Sox's Josh Harrison: Officially not starting

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Harrison (back) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Mariners. Manager Tony...

www.cbssports.com

The Spun

Look: Crazy Infield Popup During MLB Game Today

Home-field advantage played a major factor in the bottom of the fifth inning between the Mariners and White Sox on Thursday afternoon. Adam Engel hit a high pop-up that had a decent amount of movement on it due to the wind in Chicago. Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh was unable to make the play, allowing Engel to reach second base.
CHICAGO, IL
thecomeback.com

Shohei Ohtani crushes moonshot homer on game's first pitch

Two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani is on the board with his first home run of the 2022 MLB season, and he hit it on the first pitch of Friday night's Los Angeles Angels game against the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field. On the first pitch, Ohtani cranked a 96...
ANAHEIM, CA
Yardbarker

White Sox Fall to Mariners 5-1 on Gusty Day in Chicago

The Chicago White Sox looked to complete a three-game sweep at home vs the Seattle Mariners. The good guys showed a combination of good pitching from their starting staff and bullpen and some thunderous home runs and timely hitting. Coupled together, that was a recipe for either two or three wins.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Garrett Stubbs catcher for Phillies on Friday

Philadelphia Phillies catcher Garrett Stubbs is batting eighth in Friday's contest against the Miami Marlins. Stubbs will start at catcher after J.T. Realmuto was given a breather against their division rivals. In a righty versus righty matchup against Pablo Lopez, our models project Stubbs to score 6.5 FanDuel points at...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Burger, Cease Power White Sox Past Rays to Open Weekend Series

The Chicago White Sox hosted the Tampa Bay Rays Friday night for the first of a three-game weekend set. Fans watching at home got their first taste of a Sox game on Apple TV+ to mostly negative reviews. On the diamond, Dylan Cease produced another strong outing and Jake Burger provided the offense as the White Sox took home a 3-2 win on another frigid April evening on the South Side.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Yardbarker

White Sox Avoid A Major Injury To Eloy Jimenez

Yesterday, in the Chicago White Sox game against the Seattle Mariners, fans and players alike were holding their breath as another injury situation appeared to have befallen the team, as Eloy Jimenez left the game with an ankle injury. At first, it was described as left ankle soreness, with the...
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

White Sox' current stance on Frankie Montas trade amid Lance Lynn, Lucas Giolito injuries

The Chicago White Sox were handed a couple of unfortunate blows at the beginning of the season, with Lance Lynn being ruled out until June and Lucas Giolito heading to the 10-day IL. With their rotation looking depleted at the moment, they were interested in trading for Oakland Athletics ace Frankie Montas, who is essentially the only starter from last year left on their roster.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Kris Bryant: Lifted from Saturday's game

Bryant exited Saturday's game against the Cubs due to tightness in his quadriceps, Kyle Newman of The Denver Postreports. Bryant was pulled in the sixth inning as a precaution with Colorado holding a comfortable 8-1 lead. The issue doesn't sound serious, as manager Bud Black said after the game it's possible Bryant doesn't miss additional time. Even if Bryant is forced to miss Sunday's game, it doesn't sound as if a stint on the injured list will be needed.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

MLB Prospect Watch: Astros' gamble on shortstop Jeremy Peña as Carlos Correa's successor paying off

Entering the offseason, the biggest question facing the Houston Astros was what they would do with the shortstop position. We know now that the Astros didn't re-sign Carlos Correa, who departed through free agency with the third-most appearances at shortstop in franchise history. They didn't sign Trevor Story or Javier Báez, or trade for anyone of note, either. The Astros instead signed Niko Goodrum, a non-tender victim in Detroit, to serve as an insurance policy in case top prospect Jeremy Peña proved to be unfit for the job in spring following an injury-shortened 2021.
HOUSTON, TX
WTAJ

Chavis' three hits power Pirates to 6-4 win over Nationals

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Michael Chavis capped a three-hit night with a leadoff triple in the eighth inning, and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Washington Nationals 6-4 on Saturday. Diego Castillo drove in Chavis with a single, giving Pittsburgh a 4-2 lead. Chavis, who has reached safely in eight of 14 plate appearances this season, said […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Pirates' Bryan Reynolds: Reaches deal with Bucs

Reynolds and the Pirates agreed Thursday on a two-year, $13.5 million contract to avoid arbitration, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. The deal keeps Reynolds on the books through 2023, and he'll be eligible in arbitration for two years after that before reaching free agency for the first time following the 2025 season. Though he turned 27 years old in January and was a first-time All-Star in 2021, Reynolds may not necessarily fit into a Pirates rebuild that could last for a few more seasons. Even though Reynolds is now under contract at a team-friendly rate, the Pirates could still make him available via trade if the price is right.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Sports

Astros' Ryan Pressly: Placed on 10-day injured list

Pressly was placed on the 10-day injured list with right knee inflammation Friday, Chandler Rome of the Houston Chronicle reports. Pressly blew the save and took the loss Wednesday in Arizona when he allowed two runs (one earned) on a hit and two walks in one-third of an inning. It's possible that the injury contributed to his struggles, and the right-hander will have at least a week and a half to recover. In spite of Wednesday's rough outing, Pressly should reclaim closing duties upon his return. Hector Neris and Ryne Stanek are candidates for ninth-inning duties while Pressly is sidelined.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Reds' Luis Castillo: Another step towards return

Castillo (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Friday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic reports. Castillo threw a bullpen session Tuesday and responded well, so he'll now progress to the next step of his throwing program. Assuming he continues to pitch without pain, Castillo should go on a rehab assignment soon and could return by late April or early May.
CINCINNATI, OH
CBS Sports

White Sox's Tim Anderson: Records stolen base

Anderson went 1-for-4 with a stolen base Friday against the Rays. Anderson led off the bottom of the first inning with a single and then stole second base with two outs. He was ultimately stranded, and he did not reach base again. Since serving a two-game suspension to begin the season, Anderson has collected nine hits across 21 plate appearances while tallying four RBI and three runs scored.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Sports

Rockies' Jose Iglesias: Sitting Saturday

Iglesias isn't starting Saturday's game against the Cubs. Iglesias has gone 1-for-7 with a strikeout in his last two appearances, and he'll be out of the lineup for a second straight game. Alan Trejo will remain at shortstop and bat eighth.
DENVER, CO
CBS Sports

Cubs' Nick Madrigal: Not starting Saturday

Madrigal isn't starting Saturday's game against the Rockies. Madrigal went 3-for-8 with a double, two runs and a walk in the last two games, and he'll get a breather Saturday. Jonathan Villar will start at the keystone and bat second.
CHICAGO, IL

