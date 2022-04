The race toward the NHL Playoffs is heating up across the league. That is for most teams at least. The lowly New York Islanders are not among those teams despite not mathematically being eliminated. However, they trail the Penguins by 18 points with just seven games left in the regular season. Basically, the Isles have to win out and the Penguins, and the fourth-place Capitals, have to completely collapse.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO