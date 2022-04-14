ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moniteau County, MO

Woman rescued from Moniteau County creek

By Matthew Sanders
KMIZ ABC 17 News
2 days ago
 2 days ago
MONITEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ)

A woman and her dog were rescued Thursday from a creek in Moniteau County near the Cole County line.

The woman, who declined to give her name, told ABC 17 News that her vehicle was pushed off a low-water crossing on Mt. Hope Road on North Moreau Creek. Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley said in a news release that the woman's SUV was stuck in about 3 feet of fast-moving water.

Russellville firefighters were the first to the call and the Jefferson City Fire Department used a water rescue boat to get the woman and dog, according to the release.

The vehicle was left in the water until it can be safely removed, Wheatley said. The woman and dog were not injured.

Moniteau County Sheriff Tony Wheatley said "A lot of it is common sense thats a very large crossing, very wide, and a lot of fast water moves across it. So, common sense then."

Wheatley said that drivers should be aware of fast moving water, and advised that if you shouldn't cross the road if you can't see it.

