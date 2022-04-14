Greenfield Village reopening for 2022 season on Saturday with new building

Greenfield Village is opening back up for its 2022 season on Saturday with the first permanent building addition in more than two decades.

The historic village in Dearborn will open to members on April 15 before opening to the public on April 16.

Visitors will be able to get a look at the historic Detroit Central Market building, which is the first permanent addition since the Detroit, Toledo and Milwaukee Roundhouse in 2000.

The Detroit Central Market was originally located in what is now Cadillac Square, and helped feed millions of people between 1861 and 1893. It was a commercial center, a community space and more. The Henry Ford acquired it in 2003.

During opening weekend, the building will be fully accessible with curator-led discussions taking place. A formal dedication is scheduled for June 10-12.

Signature programming is also returning to Greenfield Village, including the Thomas the Tank Engine train ride scheduled May 13-15 and 20-22.

Greenfield Village will be open to the public Thursday-Monday through June 19, and shift to seven days a week starting June 20.