Pittsburgh, PA

Penguins' Evan Rodrigues: Game-time decision Thursday

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Rodrigues (illness) will be a game-time call to face the Islanders on Thursday, Wes Crosby...

www.cbssports.com

Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NESN

What To Know About Troy Grosenick, Bruins’ Linus Ullmark Replacement

We can’t say for sure when Linus Ullmark will be back between the pipes for the ailing Bruins, but that bad injury luck does provide an opportunity for Troy Grosenick. The 32-year-old Grosenick was in Boston on Friday for Bruins practice after Ullmark left Thursday night’s loss to the Ottawa Senators. Ullmark left the game after the first period after taking a slap shot to the mask. Bruins coach Bruce Cassidy said the goalie “didn’t feel well” after being hit in the head.
BOSTON, MA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
FOX Sports

Penguins visit the Bruins after Guentzel's 2-goal game

Pittsburgh Penguins (43-22-11, third in the Metropolitan) vs. Boston Bruins (45-24-5, fourth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston Bruins host Pittsburgh after Jake Guentzel scored two goals in the Penguins' 6-3 victory over the Islanders. The Bruins are 26-15-2 in conference games. Boston ranks eighth in the Eastern Conference...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Three Takeaways from Maple Leafs’ 7-3 Win Over the Capitals

It was as if the Toronto Maple Leafs were a completely different team than the one who lost to the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday night. Last night the entire team showed up, and played with pace and energy from the very beginning of the game. The result was that they put a beating on a Washington Capitals team that was led by the great Alex Ovechkin and came into the game on a four-game winning streak.
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
Person
Kasperi Kapanen
Person
Evan Rodrigues
Person
Danton Heinen
WKBW-TV

Sabres score four 2nd period goals in comeback win over Flyers

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Buffalo Sabres refused to give up Saturday night, battling back from an early deficit and picking up a 4-3 win at home against the Philadelphia Flyers. With the win the Sabres improved to 28-38-11 with just five regular season games left to play. The...
BUFFALO, NY
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
Yardbarker

Antler Analysis: Goaltending, Barron, & Vesalainen

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.
NHL
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

New York Rangers lineup: Igor Shesterkin starts, Alexis Lafreniere returns

The New York Rangers will start Igor Shesterkin against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon. Head coach Gerard Gallant said he would no longer reveal his starting goaltender before games for the rest of the season, but was in a jovial mood when asked by NY Post’s Mollie Walker at 10:30 this morning.
NHL
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Pittsburgh Penguins
NewsBreak
Sports
Yardbarker

3 Takeaways From Islanders Loss vs. Penguins – 4/14/22

The New York Islanders were hoping to build off their recent 5-4 shootout win against the Pittsburgh Penguins and sweep the home-and-home series. Instead, the Islanders were outplayed from the opening puck drop and fell flat in the final matchup against the Penguins, losing 6-3. The Islanders hit a wall...
ELMONT, NY
NESN

Brandon Carlo Back, Paired With Matt Grzelcyk As Bruins Face Penguins

Brandon Carlo will return to the Boston Bruins lineup. Boston welcomes the Pittsburgh Penguins to TD Garden on Saturday afternoon, aiming to end its three-game losing streak. Carlo missed Thursday’s game against the Ottawa Senators, leaving the Bruins shorthanded on the defensive end. The defenseman’s return will give the Bruins a spark on the back end.
BOSTON, MA
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: The Final 2 Weeks Begin

At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

