ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson: Iffy against St. Louis

CBS Sports
 2 days ago

Samuelsson (undisclosed) is considered "hour-to-hour" ahead of Thursday night's game...

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Red Wings HC Jeff Blashill lands new gig

For all of you Jeff Blashill haters out there, don’t get too excited!. According to a report from Chris Peters, Blashill (Detroit Red Wings), Don Granato (Sabres) and Mike Hastings (Minnesota State) are going to be assistant coaches for Team USA at the Men’s World Championship, Mike King (Senators) is video coach.
DETROIT, MI
FOX Sports

St. Louis faces Minnesota on 7-game win streak

Minnesota Wild (46-21-6, second in the Central) vs. St. Louis Blues (44-20-10, third in the Central) BOTTOM LINE: St. Louis aims to keep its seven-game win streak alive when the Blues take on Minnesota. The Blues have gone 14-5-3 against division opponents. St. Louis leads the NHL shooting 12.0% and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

Dallas Stars Game Day: 4/14/22 vs Minnesota Wild

The Dallas Stars continue their three-game homestand against the streaking Minnesota Wild on Thursday night at the American Airlines Center. The Stars are coming off perhaps their best defensive performance of the season. On Tuesday, they held the two-time defending champion Tampa Bay Lightning to just 25 shots and zero goals on the board in an intense 1-0 victory on home ice. It was a much-needed performance after a chaotic month and a few poor performances on the defensive end of the ice.
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

Sabres Beat Up on the Maple Leafs in 2021-22

The “Battle of the QEW” (Queen Elizabeth Way, a highway that connects Toronto and Buffalo) is in the books for the 2021-22 NHL season, and the results might surprise some. Tage Thompson and Jeff Skinner led the way in a 5-2 Buffalo Sabres victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday at ScotiaBank Arena. The win concluded the season series 3-1 in Buffalo’s favor.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
St. Louis, MO
Buffalo, NY
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
NHL

Penguins Recall Goaltender Louis Domingue from Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

The Pittsburgh Penguins have recalled goaltender Louis Domingue from the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins of the American Hockey League on an emergency basis, it was announced today by general manager Ron Hextall. Domingue, 29, has appeared in one game with Pittsburgh this season, turning aside 40 of 41 shots in a 2-1...
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

UBS Keys to the Game: Islanders at Canadiens

NEW YORK ISLANDERS (34-30-9) VS MONTREAL CANADIENS (20-43-11) 7 PM ET | CENTRE BELL. The New York Islanders travel up north to take on the Montreal Canadiens on Friday at Centre Bell. The Islanders fell 6-3 to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday night at PPG Paints Arena, dropping the season...
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

SAN JOSE SHARKS SIGN SHL GOAL SCORING LEADER AND MVP

The San Jose Sharks announced on Thursday that they've agreed to terms on a one-year contract with 2021-22 SHL goal scoring leader and Canadian Olympian Max Veronneau. Sharks beat writer Curtis Pashelka is reporting that Veronneau's contract is a two-way deal and worth $750,000. "Max had a great season this...
SAN JOSE, CA
FOX Sports

Flyers take on the Sabres on 3-game slide

Philadelphia Flyers (23-40-11, eighth in the Metropolitan) vs. Buffalo Sabres (27-38-11, sixth in the Atlantic) BOTTOM LINE: Philadelphia aims to break its three-game slide when the Flyers take on Buffalo. The Sabres are 13-22-10 in conference games. Buffalo ranks 10th in the Eastern Conference with 29.5 shots per game and...
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mattias Samuelsson
96.1 The Breeze

Josh Allen Gets Roaring Ovation at Sabres Game

The NFL season and playoffs have been done for over two months, but don’t tell that to Bills fans in Buffalo. As far as we’re concerned, there is no off-season in regards to the Bills. The Buffalo Sabres have just a handful of games remaining in the regular...
BUFFALO, NY
The Hockey Writers

NHL Talk: Avalanche, Rangers, Blue Jackets & Canadiens

In this edition of “NHL Talk,” these are the top hockey stories with quotes from players, coaches, managers, and more. Check Tom Pepper’s profile every day for a new edition of the “NHL Talk” column. Rangers’ Georgiev Continues to Dominate Flyers With Eighth Career NHL...
DENVER, CO
WFMZ-TV Online

Buffalo scores four in second to hand Flyers their fourth straight loss

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) - Tage Thompson’s go-ahead goal capped a four-goal, second-period outburst and the Buffalo Sabres rallied to a 4-3 win over the Philadelphia Flyers in a meeting of non-playoff contenders Saturday night. Rasmus Dahlin had a goal and assist and Kyle Okposo and Vinnie Hinostroza also scored...
BUFFALO, NY
CBS Sports

Capitals' Evgeny Kuznetsov: Under the weather

Kuznetsov (illness) is considered questionable for Thursday's game against Toronto, Samantha Pell of The Washington Post reports. Kuznetsov has been red hot recently, having racked up seven points through his last five contests, so fantasy managers should plan on keeping a close eye on his status ahead of puck drop versus the Maple Leafs.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Hockey Writers

Wild: 3 Iowa Players That Should Be in Minnesota in 2022-23

As the 2021-22 NHL season continues, the Minnesota Wild are inching towards qualifying for a playoff spot. Several players have truly taken their game to another level this season to help the Wild get to where they are, from Kirill Kaprizov living up to his massive contract, to Mats Zuccarello and Kevin Fiala having career seasons. With that being said, general manager Bill Guerin likely won’t be bringing back some players next season, regardless of how the campaign ends, due to salary cap-related challenges.
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Sports

Lightning's Steven Stamkos: Playmaking ways continue

Stamkos picked up two assists in a 4-3 overtime win over Anaheim on Thursday. Stammer has six assists in his last six games but has gone without a goal in that span. His 82 points in 73 games put him in the NHL's top-20 scorer list and are tops for Tampa.
TAMPA, FL
Yardbarker

Antler Analysis: Goaltending, Barron, & Vesalainen

We’re going to learn a lot about the Manitoba Moose and the legitimacy of their Calder Cup aspirations during the team’s final seven regular-season games. While it’ll be interesting to see what their lineup looks like once some of their big guns — such as Declan Chisholm, Kristian Reichel, and even Greg Meireles — return from injury, the most interesting storyline lies in Manitoba’s crease. Right now, the Winnipeg Jets’ AHL affiliate has a .890 Team SV%, the sixth worst figure in the league. Over the last five Calder Cup Playoffs, the average SV% of the 10 teams that made the Finals was .921. To even really consider Manitoba a viable contender, they’re going to need better goaltending going forward.
NHL
97.3 ESPN

Flyers-Sabres Preview: The Final 2 Weeks Begin

At this point in the season, there are teams gearing up for the playoff chase, perhaps a few teams still in the race making the final push, and teams with nothing left to play for but pride. The Flyers obviously fall into the latter category. Their opponent for the next two days does as well.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Buffalo Sabres
NewsBreak
Sports
Reuters

Anthony Mantha (2 goals, 2 assists) carries Capitals past Canadiens

Anthony Mantha scored twice in a 34-second stretch in the second period and added two assists to lift the visiting Washington Capitals to an 8-4 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday. Defenseman Dmitry Orlov secured a career-high four-point performance (one goal, three assists) in his return from a lower-body...
NHL
The Hockey Writers

Capitals History: Hunter’s OT Goal Lifts Washington Past Flyers in 1988

Before the Washington Capitals went on their Stanley Cup run in the spring of 2018, there was no doubt what was the most memorable goal during their four-decade history. There were bigger goals scored since the team came into the NHL in 1974, and there were prettier goals, but one tally always stood out in all the vintage highlights: Dale Hunter’s overtime goal in Game 7 against Philadelphia on April 16, 1988.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Blues' Nick Leddy: Questionable for Sunday

Leddy (vision) suffered an injury after taking a high stick near his eye Saturday versus the Wild and is questionable to play Sunday versus the Predators, Jeremy Rutherford of The Athletic reports. Leddy has done well in 14 games with the Blues, picking up seven points and 12 shots on...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
The Hockey Writers

NHL Stats News: Oilers, Maple Leafs, Penguins, Blues, Canucks, Panthers

On the latest edition of NHL Stats News, we will look at the continued scoring by Leon Draisaitl, Auston Matthews hitting a milestone that isn’t in goals, and the Pittsburgh Penguins reaching the postseason once again led by their captain. Then we go to the St. Louis Blues and a couple of impressive performances, key assist men for the Vancouver Canucks, Jonathan Huberdeau leading the charge for the dominant Florida Panthers, and more.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy