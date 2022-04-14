Man arrested in deadly stabbing in Travelodge parking lot

The Bakersfield Police Department arrested a man in a deadly stabbing Wednesday in a Travelodge parking lot.

BPD said they received reports of a stabbing shortly before 4:30 p.m. at Travelodge at 1011 Oak St. and found a man with multiple stab wounds in the parking lot. The man was declared dead at the scene despite life saving measures.

An initial investigation found that the man was involved in an argument with a 23-year-old man that turned into a fight, and the victim was stabbed multiple times.

Andrew Ceballos was arrested in southwest Bakersfield on suspicion of murder.

BPD said there are no outstanding suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident should call Detective Jason Felgenhauer at 661-326-3559 or BPD at 661-327-7111.