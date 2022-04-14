Fatal crash in Clewiston involving two semi-trucks

A fatal crash on State Road 80 near County Road 833 in Clewiston Thursday morning is causing traffic delays.

The Florida Highway Patrol is assisting Hendry County Sheriff along with other first responders who were called out to a crash involving two semi-trucks.

According to the report, vehicle one, a 54-year-old Port Saint Lucie man was traveling west on state road 80 when vehicle 2 was stopped on the North shoulder. FHP said the driver of vehicle two was a 56-year-old Lehigh Acres man.

Vehicle one then reportedly went to slow down then swerved to avoid but the front right side of vehicle one collided with the back left side of vehicle 2. Vehicle two had then reportedly continued West when it crossed the grass median and then overturned.

The driver of vehicle one died on the scene.