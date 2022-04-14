ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Top 7 things to do in Indy this weekend: April 15-17

By Shakkira Harris
WRTV
WRTV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3H9xUF_0f9K8MiH00

'Cost of Living' Theatre

Friday is opening night for American Lives Theatre's production of "Cost of Living" at Fonseca Theatre.

The Pultizer Prize-winning play by Martyna Majok is about the human need for other people, no matter our advantages or disadvantages in life. Cost of Living showcases the intersection of a truck driver reuniting with his ex-wife after she suffers a devastating accident and a doctoral student who hires an overworked caregiver.

Tickets to see Cost of Living at Fonseca Theatre can be purchased online for $25. It will be showing April 15-30.

MORE: American Lives Theatre gives Indy actors with disabilities the stage in 'Cost of Living'

Indiana Comic Con Convention

Dia Dipasupil
Cosplayers pose during New York Comic Con 2017 at Javits Center on October 5, 2017 in New York City. Click through the gallery to see some of the best cosplayers of all ages from New York Comic Con 2017.

One of Indianapolis' largest conventions is set to hit the downtown streets this weekend.

Indiana Comic Con has comic books, magazines, toys, games, Star Wars, Star Trek, anime, manga, cosplay, artwork, sketches, and apparel. According to event organizers, this year's roster of comic industry professionals and celebrities is the biggest in the convention's history.

There are a variance of passes that can be purchased for the weekend-long event, from $30 to $300.

The Culture on 10th Street Teen

" The Culture on 10th Street " on Saturday is a Black teen art exhibit featuring visual artists, businesses, musicians, and poets from across the state. The free event starts at 1 p.m. and lasts til 6 p.m. at 2301 E. 10th St.

Living Room Theatres Movies and Music

Photo Provided: Living Room Theaters
"Gagarine" stars Alseni Bathily, Lyna Khoudri, and Jamil McCraven.

Gagarine opens at Living Room Theaters on Friday. The independent film is about Yuri who fights to save his home town from demolition, which he shares with his namesake, Yuri Gagarin.

Living Room also has pre-sale tickets available now for the opening of "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" staring Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Stewart, and Rachel McAdams.

On Friday, catch Tim Wright performing in the Living Room cafe lounge from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Brad Mitchell takes over the lounge during the same time frame.

The House at Pooh Corner Theatre

If you're looking to head a little out of the city, drive out to Noblesville to see the children-friendly play "The House at Pooh Corner."

Opening Friday night at the Recreation Annex Auditorium at Noblesville Ivy Tech the play is about the timeless Winnie the Pooh characters as they face a great challenge. The House at Pooh Corner runs April 15 and 16 and April 22 - 24. Tickets are $15.

For Your Eyes Only Art

Soledad Decca's solo exhibition at Re:Public , an art pop-up space, is titled For Your Eyes Only . The free event asks those in attendance: "What if instead of uncovering the story behind the artwork, the art uncovers the story behind you?"

The exhibit is Friday from 6 to 9 p.m. at 2301 E. 10th St.

David Spiller: Small Works. Big Magic Art

Photo Provided: Todd-White Art Photography
David Spiller created "Crazy World" with acrylic and pencil on canvas in 2006.

The late British pop artist David Spiller's work will be on display at Long Sharp Gallery starting Saturday through May 6.

The exhibit will have 20 of Spiller's small-scale paintings. None of them have been physically shown in the United States before, according to Rhonda Long-Sharp, the gallery' owner.

All of the pieces span three decades of Spiller's life, and, according to the gallery, give a glimpse to his process and unique style. as an artist.

Inside Indy : Events | Places | Food

WRTV Digital Reporter Shakkira Harris can be reached at shakkira.harris@wrtv.com. You can follow her on Twitter, @shakkirasays.

Comments / 1

Related
WKBW-TV

"Super Flea" returns after 8 years

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Two words - found in both Instagram and Facebook posted from popular vintage clothing store Queen City Vintage on Hertel Avenue in Buffalo describe the excitement over the return of the "Super Flea" market. A local business sponsorship and a little elbow grease is all...
BUFFALO, NY
Mashed

The 12 Absolute Best Fish Sandwiches In The US

As spring marks the return of sunshine, warm weather, and flowers, a just as meaningful return is the return of the fish sandwich for the Lenten season. Arguably the most ubiquitous of fast-food sandwiches is the Filet-O-Fish. First conceptualized in Ohio by Lou Groen, this beer-battered delight was first floated onto the menu to combat low hamburger sales during Lent (via the Smithsonian). Now some 60 years after Groen's initial recipe, this golden battered flaky delight has become much more than a Friday tradition; it is not only sold year-round, but has become a pop culture icon, inspired countless recipes and even good-natured feuds.
FOOD & DRINKS
WHIZ

Lola is Looking for a Home

Families looking to teach their children about responsibility may want to look into adopting this week’s pet of the week. Lola is a 5 month old poodle who will grow to be medium to standard size and weigh about 20-30lbs. She walks on a leash and gets along with other animals. She is also very smart.
ZANESVILLE, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Government
Local
Indiana Government
Indianapolis, IN
Entertainment
Local
Indiana Entertainment
City
Noblesville, IN
Chris Young

3 Amazing North Carolina Steakhouses

Most of the people who say they don't like steak haven't actually had a really good one and have no idea what it should taste like. That's because even though many restaurants out there have steak in their menu, not all of them actually know how to properly prepare one. It's not hard, that's for sure, but if you know your steak, then you know that the difference is in the details. Luckily, there are many good places that actually know how to cook a steak and we are going to talk about them in today's article.
RALEIGH, NC
Popculture

Bing Crosby's California Estate Just Sold for an Incredible Sum

Someone just spent an exorbitant amount of money on a home that once belonged to Bing Crosby, where he hosted parties that often included stars like Marilyn Monroe and former president John F. Kennedy. Thanks to the sale, we can now peek inside the home and take a virtual tour.
REAL ESTATE
Chris Young

3 Amazing Massachusetts Steakhouses

If you are looking for a steak that is properly cooked, we have put together a list of 3 great steakhouses in Massachusetts that truly know what they are doing. No matter how you like your steak, we are sure you will find something for your tasting at any of these places. So if you live in Massachusetts or come here often, here are the steakhouses we recommend you to try next time you are in the area:
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Hudson Valley Post

COVID Closes Longtime Restaurant, Bakery After Over 20 Years

A popular eatery in the Hudson Valley disappointed residents by closing its doors for good. COVID and inflation are to blame. Last week, the Kitchenette in Ulster County shocked customers by announcing the longtime Hudson Valley eatery was closing after over 20 years in business. "High Falls Kitchenette will be...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yuri Gagarin
Person
Benedict Cumberbatch
Person
Rachel Mcadams
Fox 19

Free Cone Day returns to Dairy Queen Monday

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - What better way to kick off the spring season than with a free ice cream cone?. Participating Dairy Queen locations are celebrating their return of Free Cone Day Monday, March 21. “Whether your technique is the lick, the lap, the sculpt, the bite, or something uniquely your...
CINCINNATI, OH
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois is the most populous city in Illinois, with a population of almost 3 million. It’s considered an international gateway for culture, industry, transportation to just name a few. It’s a frequent tourist destination so you shouldn’t be surprised to know that there are plenty of places to eat. This includes American food, which we can’t help but sometimes crave. With our top 5 list of American Restaurants in Chicago, Illinois this craving will be filled.
CHICAGO, IL
Mix 95.7FM

This Michigan City Is The Top Pizza City In The Country

Hands down one of the best foods in the world is pizza. There are so many styles and a variety of toppings that make the options endless. According to Salerno's Pizza, pizza was first invented in Naples, Italy as a fast, affordable, tasty meal for working-class Neapolitans on the go. While we all know and love these slices of today, pizza actually didn't gain mass appeal until the 1940s, when immigrating Italians brought their classic slices to the United States.
MICHIGAN STATE
97ZOK

Illinois Candy Shop that Opened in 1921 Serves World’s Largest Ice Cream Sundae

This legendary Chicago candy shop has been serving huge ice cream sundaes since 1921, including the 'world's largest' 25-scoop giant. There are many sights and landmarks on the north side of Chicago worth a visit. The biggest of them is of course Wrigley Field. The home of the Chicago Cubs is worth a visit even if you don't have tickets to a game. There's plenty to see around the ballpark.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Art Photography#Art Gallery#Indy#Art Exhibit#Art Pop#American Lives Theatre#Indiana Comic Con
Washingtonian.com

Top Things to Do This Spring in Alexandria

This spring in Alexandria, be enchanted by fluffy cherry blossoms and themed treats along Old Town’s streetscapes and wander the waterfront for new dining, art and history experiences. Stroll through eye-catching architectural gems during Architecture Month, get outside for signature festivals, attend concerts in a secret garden and more. Keep reading for our list of the top spring events and things to do in Alexandria.
ALEXANDRIA, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
WRTV

WRTV

24K+
Followers
5K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Indianapolis, Indiana news and weather from WRTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wrtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy