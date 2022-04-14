ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Behind Viral Videos

We were quoted £6K to transform our dull garden but did it ourselves & saved thousands – it now looks Love Island worthy

By Becky Pemberton
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JKbGy_0f9K8GPv00

A COUPLE have revealed how they were quoted £6,000 to transform their dull garden, but decided to do it themselves.

TikTok user @our_home_style_ showed how they created a stunning outdoor space that looks worthy of the Love Island villa, and they saved themselves thousands of pounds.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36RCX1_0f9K8GPv00
TikTok user @our_home_style_ shared how they transformed their garden from a plain rectangle of grass Credit: @our_home_style_/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fvmZD_0f9K8GPv00
They made a stylish outdoor space that looks Love Island worthy - and did it themselves Credit: @our_home_style_/TikTok

The DIY fans uploaded a video showing the incredible before and after shot.

Before, the garden was a plain rectangle of grass, but they added paving stones from a company on eBay, outdoor seating from Dellonda and a dining table.

They also added some stylish chairs and an outdoor rug to finish off the entertaining space.

The TikTokers wrote: “It was going to cost us £6,000 to get it landscaped, so we did it ourselves.

“Watch us transform our garden.

“We researched lots and watched lots of videos. Asked lots of advice & made sure we chose a design that wasn't too complicated.”

After “months of hard work” the outdoor space is complete, and looks perfect for warmer months.

FABULOUS BINGO: Get a £20 bonus & 30 free spins when you spend £10 today

It cost them £1,800 in the end, meaning they saved over £4,000.

Many people were impressed, with one saying: “Looks really good.”

Another added: “You have definitely done a really good job.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fVYRM_0f9K8GPv00
People were very impressed at the finished result Credit: @our_home_style_/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22ctZb_0f9K8GPv00
They added their own paving stones from eBay Credit: @our_home_style_/TikTok
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C5b5q_0f9K8GPv00
They even made their own table/bar area Credit: @our_home_style_/TikTok

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Love Island#Design#Our Home Style#Diy#Tiktokers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Behind Viral Videos
IFLScience

Reconstructed Face Shows A Medieval Wanderer Found Buried In A Toilet

This is the face of a "rolling stone" who spent his life wandering across medieval Scotland before (most likely) meeting an unpleasant death, left to lay in the remains of a Roman toilet for centuries. Archeologists recently took a closer look at the skeletal remains of nine adults and five...
SCIENCE
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
391K+
Followers
19K+
Post
125M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy