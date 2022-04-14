ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemung County, NY

Chemung County Legislature: Michael Saglibene running for 2nd District seat

By Jeff Murray, Elmira Star-Gazette
 2 days ago

Longtime Big Flats Town Board member Michael Saglibene is running again for a seat on the Chemung County Legislature.

Saglibene, a Republican who has been a Town Board member since 2011, ran on the Conservative Party line in 2018 and lost to incumbent legislator David Manchester .

Manchester, who is also chairman of the legislature, is not running for re-election this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JU2Sn_0f9K7s3S00

Saglibene is an architectural project manager with HUNT Engineers, Architects & Surveyors.

His goals for the county include providing a fiscally conservative approach to maintain reasonable taxes.

"An inviting attitude toward potential businesses, as well as incentives for existing businesses, will ensure that there are desirable, professional jobs for years to come in our region," Saglibene said in his campaign announcement.

It's also important to build out the county communications network so all residents have fast and reliable internet service, he said, and to make sure law enforcement agencies have the tools needed to succeed.

The 2nd District includes most of the Town of Big Flats.

