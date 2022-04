A business in Porterville that has been much needed for some time is now fully operational. Porterville Storage has now completed opened its property where Beckman-Coulter was formally located off of Jaye and Highway 190 at 167 W. Poplar. The business provides units for storage and parking of all kinds of vehicles and large vehicles such as recreational vehicles, other recreational-type vehicles, boats and cars.

