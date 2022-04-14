ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellingham, WA

Parking fees coming to Fairhaven, increasing in downtown Bellingham

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLINGHAM, Wash. – You’ll soon have to pay to park in Fairhaven for the first time ever. Starting...

Caught in Southie

CVS – No Food or Drink for Sale

We are getting numerous reports that thanks to a licensing snafu, the CVS on West Broadway cannot sell any food or drink until their license is reissued by the city. It seems it though the issue can’t be rectified until next week – due to the fact it’s Good Friday (some offices, banks, post office, schools are closed) and Monday is a holiday in the City of Boston.
BOSTON, MA
Newton Daily News

Food trucks allowed in city parks, downtown area

The discussion surrounding the original food truck ordinance was an exhausting effort, but the slight modification Newton City Council made to the code on March 21 was refreshingly brief, taking no longer than eight minutes. The council then waived the second and third readings, and adopted the changes on the spot.
NEWTON, IA
CBS Boston

The Ninety Nine Is Closing Its Saugus Location, But Opening A New Restaurant Nearby

SAUGUS (CBS) — The Ninety Nine is closing its restaurant on Route 1 in Saugus, but opening a new one nearby in Middleton. A statement on behalf of Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub said the Saugus location at 181 Broadway will shut down on Saturday. The new restaurant in Middleton at 245 South Main St. on Route 114 will open its doors in early May. Employees at the Saugus restaurant will be transferred to other Ninety Nine locations, the company said. Customers at the Saugus location can visit surrounding Ninety Nine restaurants in Lynnfield, Danvers, Revere, Stoneham and Woburn. The well-known chain has about 60 locations in Massachusetts.  
SAUGUS, MA
WDAM-TV

Sumrall garbage fees to increase in April

SUMRALL, Miss. (WDAM) - Garbage fees will increase in April, according to Mayor Joel Lofton. In July of 2018, the Town of Sumrall entered into a five-year contract with Waste Pro Incorporated to provide solid waste pickup for the town. Though the contract rate was initially $15 a month, the...
SUMRALL, MS
WYTV.com

Pavilion coming to Valley park

NEW WATERFORD, Ohio (WKBN) – The Village of New Waterford is expanding its park. The village is building a covered pavilion at the park on Village Park Drive. The base is already laid, and construction should be complete by April. It’ll be a space for concerts and community events....
NEW WATERFORD, OH
CBS Boston

Edaville Railroad Family Theme Park Reportedly Going Up For Sale

CARVER (CBS) — The Edaville family theme park will soon go up for sale, according to a report. Other than opening for a “Christmas Festival of Lights” last year, the amusement park and scenic railroad in Carver has been closed since the pandemic began. The Patriot Ledger spoke with the park’s owner, who said he wants to use part of the land for a residential development and hopes to have a new owner in place by the summer. Edaville turns 75 this year. “Our preference would be to see that the park continue on,” owner Delli Priscoli told the newspaper. “It needs new energy, new vision.”  
CARVER, MA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snohomish County pot shop robbery leads to chase

BELLEVUE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers said a chase that ended on Interstate 405 Thursday night started with a pot shop robbery in Snohomish County. At about 11 p.m. on April 14, Arlington police responded to a hold-up alarm at the PRC Marijuana Retail Store in the 5200 block of 172nd Street in Arlington.
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, WA

