Parking fees coming to Fairhaven, increasing in downtown Bellingham

CARVER (CBS) — The Edaville family theme park will soon go up for sale, according to a report. Other than opening for a “Christmas Festival of Lights” last year, the amusement park and scenic railroad in Carver has been closed since the pandemic began. The Patriot Ledger spoke with the park’s owner, who said he wants to use part of the land for a residential development and hopes to have a new owner in place by the summer. Edaville turns 75 this year. “Our preference would be to see that the park continue on,” owner Delli Priscoli told the newspaper. “It needs new energy, new vision.”

CARVER, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO