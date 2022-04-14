ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedartown, GA

Ham and Egg Day Breakfast coming up on April 30

By Kevin The Editor
Polk Today
Polk Today
 2 days ago

Tickets are on sale now for the 2022 Ham and Egg Day breakfast put on by the Cedartown Optimist Club, and those who want to “Ham it Up” for this years event, now is the time to mark the calendar.

The annual breakfast is coming up on Saturday, April 30 from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. It’ll be back at the Goodyear Civic Center this year at 108 Prior St., Cedartown, and features all the favorites you expect every year from the Optimist Club.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Rgqat_0f9K6xQs00

Here’s some more info from a press release from the Optimist Club:

The Cedartown Optimist Club will be “Hamming It Up” at the Annual Ham & Egg Day on Saturday, April 30th at the Goodyear Civic Center from 7:00 am until 11:00 am.

The event is an All-You-Can-Eat breakfast of scrambled eggs, grits, biscuits, and ham. The price also includes your choice of coffee, soft drink, or water.

Tickets are $9.00 and can be purchased in advance or at the door. Plates are also available for carry-out.

The Cedartown Optimist Club was chartered on December 4, 1958 and has provided continuous service to our local youth for more than six decades. The Cedartown Optimist Club embodies the motto of Optimist International, “Friend of Youth”, with all local club activities focusing on developing the potential and recognizing the accomplishment of the youth in our community.

The club annually raises more than $5,000 from the Ham & Egg Day. All the proceeds benefit the Cedartown Optimist Club’s twenty plus youth-related projects in and around the community including:

  • Cedartown HS Junior Optimist Club
  • Cedartown Library – Children Summer Reading Program
  • CHINS – Children in Need of Services
  • FERST Readers of Polk County
  • Graduate Polk
  • Jonah Bag Backpack Program
  • Junior Optimist Scholarships
  • Murphy Harpst
  • Optimist Essay Contest
  • Polk Livestock Organization
  • Polk County 4H
  • Youth Summerfest

To purchase a ticket in advance, contact any Cedartown Optimist Club member.

Tickets are also available during normal business hours at the following locations:

  • Perfect Fit Alterations on South Main Street across for Ideal Bakery
  • State Farm Insurance across from Burger King
  • Rudy Woods Appliances on West Avenue




https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O8ngE_0f9K6xQs00

IN THIS ARTICLE
Polk Today

