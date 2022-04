CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Free tire collection events are scheduled around West Virginia this month. The events are 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 23 behind the Go–Mart in the Cabin Creek community in Kanawha County, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 23 at Clay County High School, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 23 at the Old Oak Ridge Trucking Lot in Elkins and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. April 30 at the HL Wilson Trucking Lot in Moorefield, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection said.

