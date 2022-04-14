Traffic alert: Water main leak shuts down part of Bellevue Avenue
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A portion of Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse has been closed to all traffic due to a water main leak, city officials said. Around noon, city...www.syracuse.com
Syracuse, N.Y. -- A portion of Bellevue Avenue in Syracuse has been closed to all traffic due to a water main leak, city officials said. Around noon, city...www.syracuse.com
Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcomhttps://www.syracuse.com
Comments / 0