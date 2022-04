Old Abilene Town revealed its event list for up until October. The town has 13 events planned out. For this weekend, Old Abilene is preparing for its vendor tour. “It feels like we got something going at least once a month. Hopefully we’ll have fans randomly call and say they’re in town. We’ll keep adding to the list. They’re the major events that are happening so far, and we’re pretty excited about them,” said Michael Hook, Old Abilene Town event coordinator.

ABILENE, KS ・ 23 DAYS AGO