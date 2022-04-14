Future arborists show of skills during agriculture event at Look Park in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. ( WWLP ) – A career development event for agriculture was held at Look Park in Northampton Thursday.

Students showcased their arbor skills from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, hosted by Future Farmers of America (FFA). According to Erik Harel, an instructor at Landscape and Horticulture at LPVEC in West Springfield, students from around the state compete in the following:

Working Climb

Knot tying

Arbor Tool ID

Tree ID

General Tree Care Knowledge Test

Throwball Challenge

“Unlike a regular high school, we’re teaching them a career in the trades, so they’re going out, by the time they’re done and graduate, they are experienced and skilled enough they can go out and get employed right away, and not just at an entry level position. A lot of these kids can go out and become a certified arborist when they’re old enough,” said Mark Nevin, teacher at Smith Vocational & Agricultural High School.

He told 22News there’s a very high demand for arborists and other agricultural fields right now.

