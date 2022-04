ELKO — If the weather allows, the Elko and Spring Creek baseball teams will square up and square off at 3 p.m. Friday, at Upper Kump Field. The visiting Spartans roll to town with an even record on the season of 7-7, but — like the Indians (4-13 overall, 1-2 in league) — Spring Creek won just own game in its league-opening series against Dayton, Elko dropping two contests to Lowry in its 3A North-East opening set.

ELKO, NV ・ 2 DAYS AGO