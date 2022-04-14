ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roseburg, OR

ROSEBURG POLICE JAIL MAN AFTER ALLEGED DISTURBANCE

kqennewsradio.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoseburg Police jailed a man after an alleged disturbance on Wednesday. Information from RPD said at 9:15 p.m....

kqennewsradio.com

KTVL

Police: Roseburg man arrested on felony possession of 29 firearms, drug charges

On Monday, March 14, detectives with the Douglas Interagency Narcotics Team (DINT) arrested 51-year-old Joseph Barbero of Roseburg. As part of an ongoing investigation, detectives initiated a traffic stop on Barbero at Harvard Avenue and Umpqua Street in Roseburg. After obtaining a search warrant on Barbero's vehicle, detectives found approximately...
Roseburg, OR
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
Idaho State Journal

SWAT team deployed after fugitives try to hide inside local business

Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies located two wanted suspects overnight after being found hiding inside a commercial business unit. Deputies were made aware that 37 year old Scott Robert Hensley had been staying inside a commercial building in the 2000 N. block of Deborah Dr. Hensley was wanted on two Felony Warrants for Failure to Appear at hearings tied to charges of Grand Theft and Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance and information provided to Deputies indicated he was possibly armed. ...
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
The Independent

Mother arrested for killing two children tells police ‘I don’t want them’

A 41-year-old mother accused of killing her two children allegedly told investigators she did not “want them”, police have said. Odette Lysse Joassaint was taken into custody on Tuesday night at her apartment in Little Haiti, Miami-Dade County, following a number of cold 911 calls. When officers from the Miami-Dade Police Department turned up at the building, a three-year-old boy and a five-year-old girl were found deceased.Both children were lying in a prone position on the bed with their arms, legs and necks tied-up, a police report said. Life-saving attempts were made but they were pronounced dead.It was revealed on...
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA

