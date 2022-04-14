ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Red Sox kick off busy stretch by hosting Twins

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2rGX0I_0f9K5AjG00

The Boston Red Sox will begin a busy stretch with some home cooking as they host the first of a four-game series against the Minnesota Twins on Friday afternoon.

The Fenway Park opener will begin a stretch of 17 consecutive days with a game for Boston, which will look to build upon its first series victory of the season.

Boston clinched the three-game set in Detroit with back-to-back wins, including Wednesday’s 9-7 triumph. The Red Sox tagged former teammate Eduardo Rodriguez for five hits and seven runs (two earned) in 3 2/3 innings to earn the win.

“(Rodriguez) was nibbling a lot and when we got him in the zone, we did damage,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “It was a good offensive day. We left a lot out there, too. We had chances but I think overall, the way we finished the road trip … was a good sign offensively.”

Boston finished the game with a season-high 12 hits, including Enrique Hernandez’s first home run. Jackie Bradley Jr. hit his first of two doubles during a six-run fourth inning.

“It’s great, it’s special,” said Bradley, who broke an 0-for-11 stretch. “We’ve got guys who can do a lot of damage in the lineup. Once we finally click and put it all together, hopefully we can put a lot of runs on the board.”

Nick Pivetta will get the home-opening start for Boston after surrendering two homers over 5 2/3 innings of four-run ball last Saturday at Yankee Stadium.

Pivetta has slotted second behind Nathan Eovaldi in Boston’s early season rotation. Eovaldi earned his first win of the year on Wednesday, as he struck out six and allowed two runs (both homers) on four hits in five innings in Detroit.

Pivetta will be making his third career start against Minnesota. He is 1-0 despite allowing 15 hits and seven earned runs in nine innings.

Jorge Polanco, Max Kepler and Gary Sanchez have all driven in multiple runs off Boston’s series-opening starter and will look to get the Twins back in the win column by continuing that success.

The Twins were swept by the Dodgers in two games to finish 2-4 on their opening homestand. Sanchez broke up the combined perfect game bid — which began with Clayton Kershaw striking out 13 in seven innings — with an eighth-inning single in Wednesday’s 7-0 shutout loss.

“It’s a good, healthy challenge to go out there and face (the Dodgers) because they are going to make you make very good pitches over and over again,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “If you find the middle of the zone, they’ll probably put a good swing on it.”

Before the game, the Twins placed outfielder Alex Kirilloff on the injured list with right wrist inflammation and recalled Trevor Larnach from Triple-A St. Paul.

Joe Ryan, who is the No. 4 prospect in the Twins organization, will be making his seventh MLB start. He has never faced any member of the Red Sox.

Ryan was on the losing end of his start against Seattle last Friday, allowing two runs on two hits and four walks in four innings. He did strike out four while becoming the second rookie in franchise history to start on Opening Day.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Boston 25 News WFXT

Home opener at Fenway Park: Red Sox start series with Twins

BOSTON — The Red Sox are hosting the Minnesota Twins on Friday for Boston’s home opener at Fenway Park. With plans to mark One Boston Day and commemorate the 75th anniversary of Jackie Robinson breaking the color barrier, the Red Sox will present their Opening Day ceremonies before the commencement of their 122nd home season and their 111th season at America’s most beloved ballpark. The game kicks off at 2:10 p.m.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Detroit, MI
Minneapolis, MN
Sports
Local
Minnesota Sports
City
Boston, MA
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
City
Minneapolis, MN
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
City
Boston Township, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Kepler
Person
Triston Casas
Person
Clayton Kershaw
Person
Nathan Eovaldi
Person
Nick Pivetta
Person
Jorge Polanco
Person
Alex Cora
Person
Rocco Baldelli
Person
Jackie Bradley Jr.
NESN

Check Out Jerry Remy Commemorative Patches Given To Red Sox Media

The Boston Red Sox continue to honor the memory of longtime legendary broadcaster and former player Jerry Remy. Prior to Boston’s home opener Friday against the Minnesota Twins, members of the media were given a commemorative patch in dedication of the lasting impact Remy made on the organization. “On...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Twins play the Red Sox leading series 1-0

LINE: Red Sox -128, Twins +108; over/under is 9 1/2 runs. BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Twins meet the Boston Red Sox leading the series 1-0. Boston had a 92-70 record overall and a 49-32 record in home games last season. The Red Sox scored 5.1 runs per game while giving up 4.6 in the 2021 season.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MassLive.com

Alex Cora reflects on Jerry Remy’s pizza call, Boston Red Sox’s tribute that ‘brought a smile to everybody’ Friday

BOSTON — Fifteen years ago today marks Jerry Remy and Don Orsillo’s famous pizza toss call. It happened Monday, April 16, 2007 (Marathon Monday). J.D. Drew hit a foul ball into the left field stands at Fenway Park. Beer spilled and a fan wearing a Patriots jacket tossed a slice of pizza at another fan in the location of where the ball dropped.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boston Red Sox#The Red Sox#Nath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
numberfire.com

Ryan Jeffers starting for Twins versus Red Sox

Minnesota Twins catcher Ryan Jeffers is in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Nick Pivetta and the Boston Red Sox. Jeffers is starting behind the plate and hitting ninth. Gary Sanchez is at designated hitter out of the six-hole while Byron Buxton is replacing an idle Gilberto Celestino in center field.
BOSTON, MA
FanSided

Byron Buxton injury: Twins star removed after awkward slide against Red Sox

Minnesota Twins star Byron Buxton just cannot seem to stay healthy. Against the Boston Red Sox on Friday, he was removed after an awkward slide. Byron Buxton hasn’t played in more than 100 games since the 2017 season. Despite being one of the most talented outfielders in all of baseball, he hasn’t made an All-Star team, in part due to the fact that he just can’t stay healthy. Yet, the Twins broke the bank to re-sign him this offseason.
BOSTON, MA
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

51K+
Followers
42K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy