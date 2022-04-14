ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savage Beauty: When does it premiere on Netflix?

By Tereza Shkurtaj
The US Sun
 2 days ago

NETFLIX is adding to its repertoire of drama-ridden series and films.

Savage Beauty is set to explore the themes of deceit, betrayal, and revenge this coming May.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gUz9a_0f9K50zF00
Savage Beauty, is set to premiere on May 12, 2022 on Netflix

When does Savage Beauty premiere on Netflix?

According to Netflix's description of the show: "some secrets run deeper than scars."

The streaming platform's newest series, Savage Beauty, is set to premiere on May 12, 2022.

The number of episodes has yet to be announced.

The series can be streamed on Netflix with a subscription.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPRgC_0f9K50zF00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1SE58D_0f9K50zF00

Who is cast in Savage Beauty?

Created by Lebogang Mogashoa, the cast of Savage Beauty will star:

  • Rosemary Zimu as Zinhle Manzini
  • Nthati Moshesh as Grace Bhengu
  • Dumisani Mbebe as Don Bhengu
  • Nambitha Ben-Mazwi as Linda Bhengu
  • Angela Sithole as Thando Bhengu
  • Jesse Suntele as Phila Bhengu
  • Oros Mampofu as Ndu Bhengu
  • Mpho Sebeng as Bonga Selepe
  • Slindile Nodangala as Gogo Simphiwe
  • John Ncamane as Calvin ‘Kolobe’ Mamabolo

In 2019, Rosemary Zimu also appeared in the Netflix series Shadow.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IQMO3_0f9K50zF00
Rosemary Zimu stars as Zinhle Manzini in Netflix's Savage Beauty Credit: Netflix

What is Savage Beauty about?

Savage Beauty follows the story of a woman, Zinhle Manzini, who goes undercover as the first ambassador of the legendary cosmetics brand, Benghu Beauty.

Manzini, however, has plans to expose company and family secrets with the intent to destroy everything they have built.

Her quest for revenge is tied to her real identity and 'tragic past' - one that she must keep hidden from the Benghu family.

Netflix now has the option for viewers to set reminders for shows and movies they would like to watch on the day they premiere.

The same can be done with Savage Beauty.

