Cash 5 winner in Oakmont takes home over $700,000

Somebody walked out a winner at the Oakmont Speedway on Hulton Road.

A Quick Cash ticket was sold and it matched all five balls on the April 13 drawing to win $703,720, less withholding.

The Speedway on 303 Hulton Road also gets a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

If you win anything at the Pennsylvania Lottery, you have one year to claim your prize.

