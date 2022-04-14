ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

'How many do we have?!': Steven Gerrard jokes with Gary Neville over which Class of '92 star he'd like to slap, before revealing he prefers 'ricochet merchant' Suarez over Torres... and confesses not winning the Premier League is his biggest regret

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
 2 days ago

Steven Gerrard delivered a witty response when asked which member of the Class of '92 he would most like to slap, before admitting he actually got on with all of them, despite the bitter rivalry between Liverpool and Manchester United.

The Aston Villa boss and Gary Neville put their long-standing rivalry aside as Gerrard joined the pundit on The Overlap YouTube Channel for a round of quickfire questions.

When quizzed over which member of the Class of '92 he would most want to slap, Gerrard immediately joked: 'How many slaps do we have?'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LNcce_0f9K4qKD00
Steven Gerrard (right) left Gary Neville (left) in stitches when asked which member of the Class of '92 he would most like to slap 

His response left Neville, who was part of the illustrious group of United academy graduates, in stitches as he quipped back: 'And they're all for me!'

The former midfielder then candidly responded that he actually had good relationships with all of the members, especially when on international duty with England.

'To be honest with you, I’m not just saying this,' he said. 'We were obviously massive rivals and all that.

'All the lads, and I got on with them, were England. People may not think that or believe that but once we got past day three or four and started talking to each other, I normally got on with all of you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WqhtQ_0f9K4qKD00
The Aston Villa boss admitted he got on with the United players while on England duty

Gerrard also revealed a soft spot for another Manchester United legend and former rival, Wayne Rooney.

The pair played each other countless times on opposite sides of the United-Liverpool rivalry but they also spent 11 years representing England together.

When asked by Neville who was the funniest player he had shared a dressing room with, Gerrard responded: 'It would have to be Wazza.

'Wazza is one of those people. Especially when you’re with England and you’re away from your family you need people like Wayne Rooney.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XBH9N_0f9K4qKD00
Gerrard also confessed another United star, Wayne Rooney (right), was the funniest player he had shared a dressing room with

'They’re just going to lift the room or lift your day. I used to love being around Wayne. And of course, because we’ve come from similar areas I used to really love spending time with Wayne.'

Back at Anfield, Gerrard had his fair share of stellar team-mates, most noticeably sensational forwards Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez.

The Reds legend insisted both were phenomenal players but admitted the Uruguayan was best player he had played with at Liverpool.

'I’d say Suarez just because he had everything,' he said. 'I mean how long have you got to describe him.

'I played with some top players, your Alonsos of this world. Mascheranos, Torreses, but Suarez was just different.

'No matter what, who you were playing you just felt he was going to win you the game. Any game, didn’t matter who it was.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R57Xx_0f9K4qKD00
The ex-Reds skipper revealed Luis Suarez (right) was the best player he had played with at Liverpool 

The ex-Liverpool skipper claimed he realised Suarez's quality instantly on the training ground after the forward arrived at Melwood in 2011.

'Straight away within like the first session, second session. It was almost like he trained the way he played,' he said.

'I remember walking off one of the main sessions that we had done with Carra. And me and Carra were like "my God, this player has got bundles, he’s got plenty".

'I remember Carra saying something like "I don’t want to play against him every day in training," you know he was that intense in training.

'He could embarrass you. Even embarrass you with things I don’t think he realised he was doing. He was a ricochet merchant. He’d run over you. He’d dominate you. He’d bully you.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F4ddE_0f9K4qKD00
Gerrard and former team-mate Jamie Carragher (right) were reportedly left amazed by Suarez in Liverpool training

Although a Kop legend, Suarez's tenure at Liverpool was marred by a few controversies, including his infamous bite on Branislav Ivanovic during a game against Chelsea in 2013.

Gerrard confessed that the incidents were tough to deal with as both a team-mate and friend of Suarez.

As the then-Liverpool captain, Gerrard revealed that he acted as a mediator at times but admitted that on other occasions he had to take a step back.

'There were a few incidents that were tough as a friend of Luis,' he said. 'I tried to be a friend to him, to advise him. I’m a bit older than him, a bit more experience.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0glia0_0f9K4qKD00
Suarez's Liverpool tenure was marred by controversy including a bite on Branislav Ivanovic (left)

'He had that situation with Brendan Rodgers where I tried to be a bit of a go-between but there’s certain situations where you have to back away. Let him and his people deal with it themselves. Not that I didn’t want to help but sometimes the situation was bigger than it was.

'But the guy I know and the character I know is different than the incidents that he has had. I’m sure he’s matured a lot off the back of those experiences.'

Gerrard won the Champions League, the Europa League, FA Cup and League Cup during his illustrious career at Anfield. But the Premier League is the one piece of silverware missing from his cabinet.

He infamously slipped to give the ball away resulting in a Chelsea goal at Anfield in 2014, which also saw Liverpool's title hopes slip through their fingers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ll2tx_0f9K4qKD00
The former midfielder infamously slipped against Chelsea in 2014 amid the title race

The Villa manager revealed to Neville that the lack of a Premier League title to his name is his biggest regret.

When pressed on his biggest regret, he said: 'Not winning the Premier League. I have to say that.

'Not a regret but it’s something that I go back and go "oh I wish I did". Especially, obviously, the one that was cruel after the Chelsea thing.

'I don’t know whether that was a regret but it's certainly something that I look back and wish was different.'

