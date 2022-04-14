Taxes returns due Monday – are you ready?

Tomorrow is April 15 -- that's normally Tax Day, but a Washington, DC holiday commemorating the Emancipation Proclamation is being celebrated Friday, so the government has pushed Tax Dat to Monday, April 18.

The IRS this year has sent some extra paperwork to taxpayers, involving COVID stimulus payments and child tax credits. Accountant John Theriot with the Louisiana Society of Certified Public Accountants says filers need to do some extra homework.

"They need to do a little research to make sure that they're in a position that they're children are the proper age, they're in the right income brackets and so forth, so there's a lot of complexities that go into these things."

He says there are a lot of different factors in play: "It depends on someone's adjusted gross, income, the age of the children, all those things come into play."

Theriot advises you do your homework and make sure you know rules, or find a licensed tax professional who does.