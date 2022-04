The Victor-Farmington Food Cupboard is partnering with Foodlink and local dairy farmers to distribute 500 half gallons of milk through early next month. Milk is one of the most requested items by food pantry customers, but storage issues make it difficult to distribute. Local dairy farmers, through American Dairy Association North East, have provided the Food Cupboard with a cooler that can hold 144 half gallons of milk. This cooler is one of six that will be provided to organizations throughout New York State, as part of an effort to increase the ease of donating and providing dairy products to families in need.

VICTOR, NY ・ 23 HOURS AGO