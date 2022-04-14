ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Traverse County, MI

Two individuals get additional charges after drug bust

By Brandon Chew
UpNorthLive.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) – Two suspects were given extra charges in relation to a drug bust last month. Detectives from the Traverse Narcotics Team conducted a search warrant at a home in Grawn...

upnorthlive.com

Comments / 1

Related
WSAZ

2 arrested on drug charges after traffic stop

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) – A traffic stop netted cocaine and crystal methamphetamine and landed two people in custody on drug charges, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department said Wednesday night. Deputies say K-9 unit Drago helped lead them to the drugs. The traffic stop happened on state Route...
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Grand Traverse County, MI
Grand Traverse County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Blair Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
WCIA

‘Drug den’ investigation: 17 found in house, 4 arrested

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — Four people were recently arrested in an investigation of a “drug den.” On Wednesday, at around 6:20 p.m., the Sangamon County D.I.R.T. and the Sheriff’s Tactical Response Unit (TRU) executed a search warrant on the home of 48-year-old Mark A. Estes on North 19th Street in Springfield. Detectives said they […]
SANGAMON COUNTY, IL
WKYT 27

Two facing charges after deputies say they kidnapped, assaulted victim

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Two people are facing charges after law enforcement says they kidnapped someone and assaulted them. The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said on Sunday, March 20 around 2:22 p.m., deputies were called to a road near East Bernstadt to investigate a reported assault. When deputies arrived, they say they learned a woman and man kidnapped a male victim.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gina Lynn
Kait 8

Dog finds meth during walk outside

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - It may sound like a punchline to a joke, but a dog out for a walk in Craighead County found something highly illegal - nearly four ounces of meth. According to an incident report, officer Brock Mcfarlin was dispatched to 7379 Highway 141 in reference to found drugs.
CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, AR
Magnolia State Live

‘It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,’ Maintenance supervisor says inmates are destroying Mississippi jail

Inmates have been tearing down the light fixtures, breaking windows, jamming locks, clogging toilets and destroying television sets inside of the Adams County Jail, maintenance supervisor Johnny Williams told the Adams County Board of Supervisors on Monday. “It’s the worst I’ve seen it in 17 years,” Williams said, adding money...
ADAMS COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drug Possession#Methamphetamine#Wpbn#Lsd#Manville
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy