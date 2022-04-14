ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
E-cigs using synthetic nicotine now under FDA oversight

By Associated Press
Fox News
Fox News
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleU.S. regulators will soon begin cracking down on vaping companies using a now-closed loophole, including a line of fruit-flavored e-cigarettes that have become teenagers’ top choice. Under a law taking effect Thursday, the Food and Drug Administration can regulate e-cigarettes and similar products that use synthetic nicotine. The...

Fox News

