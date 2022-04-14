ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17-year-olds arrested after woman carjacked in Hampton, police say

WAVY News 10
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePolice say two 17-year-olds were arrested after a 66-year-old woman was carjacked early Wednesday on Todd's Lane in Hampton. Read more: https://bit.ly/3xnAlZw. 17-year-olds arrested after woman...

Don Mertz
2d ago

When punishment is no longer a deterrent to crime, the amount of crime and its degree of depravity will also increase. Society must have the moral courage to say "enough is enough".

Carolyn
2d ago

First, why are 17 ur olds out 2 am? Where are their parents?

