Cimarron Ridge shooting arrest: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — Mobile Police Department confirmed one person has been arrested after the investigation of the shooting at Cimarron Ridge Apartments.

MPD says on Saturday, April 9, MPD responded to Cimarron Ridge Apartments on Grelot Road around 9:12 p.m. in reference to two unoccupied vehicles being struck with gunfire. When MPD officers arrived they discovered the subject, who was identified as Jacorie Rutledge, 18, had shot multiple rounds into the victim’s cars.

MPD conducted the investigation and it was revealed through this investigation that Rutledge was identified as the suspect. Rutledge is in custody and in the Metro Jail.

