Carolyn Ann Huffstutlar, 80, of Allen, Oklahoma passed away Saturday, April 9, 2022, at her home in Citra, Oklahoma. Carolyn was born April 5, 1942 to Ransom and Effie Levingston Tatum. She married Ruben Edward Huffstutlar Jr. on December 24, 1959. Carolyn graduated from Gerty High School in 1960; she worked...