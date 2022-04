The Memphis Grizzlies (56-26, ) take the court as 6.5-point favorites against the Minnesota Timberwolves (46-36, ) on April 16, 2022. The game features an over/under of 236.5. The Grizzlies fell 139-110 to the Celtics in their last contest on Sunday. Santi Aldama racked up a team-high 20 points in the loss. They failed to cover the spread as 9-point underdogs, and the teams combined to hit the over on the 223.5 point total. The Timberwolves lost 124-120 to the Bulls in their last contest on Sunday. Nathan Knight racked up a team-high 17 points in the loss. They were 7-point favorites and failed to cover the spread, and the teams combined to go over the 229.5 point total.

MEMPHIS, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO