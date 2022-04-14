ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

VIDEO: Man arrested in Connecticut after leading police on chase that spanned three states

WAPT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH STONINGTON, Conn. — Heavily armed police officers pulled a suspect from a pickup truck in Connecticut near the Rhode Island border Wednesday after a pursuit that began in Massachusetts. After the arrest, officials identified the suspect as 36-year-old Ian Grant, of Dartmouth, Massachusetts. He is being held...

WVNews

Wheeling, West Virginia man charged after state and city police car chase

WHEELING, W.Va. (WV News) – A report from WTRF last week stated state and city police ensued in a car chase, the driver is now facing criminal charges. According to the report, Christopher Ott, 42 of Wheeling is being charged with felony fleeing and possession with intent to deliver by Wheeling Police.
WHEELING, WV
KRQE News 13

Man leads police on another wrong way I-25 chase

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – Santa Fe Police say 22-year-old Nathaniel Bueno Diaz is the driver who led police on another wrong-way chase Monday. According to the Santa Fe Police Department, they received a call about a man beating and forcing a woman into his car in the TJ Maxx parking lot on Zafarano Drive. Police […]
SANTA FE, NM
click orlando

VIDEO: Tampa man arrested after punching state trooper in the face

TAMPA, Fla. – A Tampa man was arrested after punching a state trooper Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. Troopers said an officer responded to a call of a pedestrian, 24-year-old Alexander Delgado, walking on the left shoulder of Interstate 4 near exit 5. [TRENDING: Disney changes...
TAMPA, FL
CBS News

"Cold-blooded" fugitive accused of killing wife, shooting daughter in Colombia found living in Boston suburb after nearly three decades on the run

A Colombian man who has been on the lam for nearly three decades since he was convicted in absentia of killing his wife has been located in a Boston suburb, the FBI said. William Hernando Usma Acosta, 61, was arrested by federal authorities on Wednesday, the FBI said in a statement. Acosta, who has been living locally under the alias Carlos Alberto Rendon, was arrested on his way to work in Waltham, authorities said.
BOSTON, MA
The Independent

Officer's camera misses key moment of Patrick Lyoya's death

Body camera footage of Patrick Lyoya’s fatal encounter with a Michigan police officer shows a close-up view of an intense struggle but the video goes dark 42 seconds before the officer shoots the Black man in the head.It’s the latest high-profile case in which body cameras — touted as tools to hold police accountable — have failed, leaving prosecutors and the public to rely on bystander video for a clearer picture of what happened.One expert said vendors could make changes to avoid accidental camera deactivations, though it's not clear that is what happened in Lyoya's case, and some activists said...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
BET

Woman Repeatedly Run Over By Driver During Road-Rage Attack

Shocking video shows a New Jersey man repeatedly running over a woman with his vehicle during a ruthless road-rage attack. The footage captured on Tuesday (April 12) by a witness shows the moment 56-year-old Vincent Jean drove his Mitsubishi SUV over a 23-year-old victim after they had a minor traffic accident in Elizabeth.
ELIZABETH, NJ
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

NYC woman’s dismembered body found in duffel bag

NEW YORK — The dismembered body of a New York City woman was found stuffed inside a duffel bag, authorities said Saturday. Orsolya Gaal, 51, of Queens, was found shortly after 8 a.m. when a man walking his dog found the bag, WCBS-TV reported. Police discovered Gaal’s body, which had not started to decompose, in a neighborhood in Queens, the television station reported.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Oxygen

‘She Was Clearly Stomped On’: Serial Killer Crushing Women's Skulls Terrorized Connecticut

On June 20, 1999, police in Hartford, Connecticut responded to a call reporting a woman had been found dead on a back porch on Garden Street. “She had serious head trauma, including a crushed skull and injuries around her neck and head,” Lt. Mark Pawlina, of the Hartford Police Department, told “Mark of a Serial Killer,” airing Saturdays at 8/7c on Oxygen.
HARTFORD, CT
PIX11

Long Island police arrest alleged machete-wielding robber

LEVITTOWN, N.Y. (PIX11) — A man was arrested Saturday night after breaking into multiple cars on Long Island and stealing items inside, according to police. Officers received several 911 calls for a man going through cars and carrying a machete on Jupiter and Hickory lanes, as well as Mallard Road, according to detectives. Police found […]
BETHPAGE, NY
WEHT/WTVW

2 minors dead, 9 wounded in shooting at Pittsburgh party

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Shots fired at a house party in Pittsburgh early Sunday left two minors dead and at least nine more people injured, police said. The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. during a party at a short-term rental property where there were more than 200 people inside — many of them underage, Pittsburgh police […]
PITTSBURGH, PA
UPI News

NYC mom found dead in duffel bag near home

April 17 (UPI) -- A mom of two was found dead inside a duffel bag off a popular walking path in a New York City park near her home. On Saturday, Orsolya Gaal, 51, had been found covered in blood inside the duffel bag around 8:10 a.m. by a man walking his dogs near Forest Park in the Forest Hills neighborhood of Queens, police told the New York Daily News.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Week

Putting more guns on the street

As gun violence soars across the nation, many states are making it far easier to buy and carry concealed weapons. Here's everything you need to know:. A growing number of states have passed laws authorizing citizens to carry weapons in public without a license. In 2011, only a single state, Vermont, allowed "permitless carry." But as of last month, when Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, and Alabama passed such laws, 25 states do. Eleven of those states passed their laws within the past year. It's part of an aggressive effort to roll back state gun restrictions; at the same time, congressional Republicans have blocked all efforts to expand federal gun-safety laws. The removal of restrictions comes at a time when gun violence in the U.S. is surging. Gun purchases hit a record 22.8 million sales in 2020 — and in the same year, gun-related deaths reached a new high, at more than 45,000. National statistics for 2021 aren't yet compiled, but many cities have reported even worse numbers for gun violence.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

