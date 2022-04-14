‘Brother Jimmy’s’ Sports Bar And BBQ Place Close Their Last NYC Location

Photo: Brother Jimmy's Instagram

Say goodbye to Brother Jimmy's ! The BBQ spot and sports bar has officially closed their last New York City location.

After first opening over 30 years ago on the Upper East Side, Brother Jimmy's has become the go-to spot to watch sports and a bar people go to after they play sports in some of the recreational leagues NYC has to offer. The last location for the bar on Lexington and 31st street has permanently closed on April 4th after celebrating the Final Four NCAA basketball game.

Through a letter on social media , word got around that the location was closing. They wrote:

“We have struggled with the decision to close for months now, but midtown Manhattan just has not sufficiently improved for us to continue.”

We truly wish to thank our legions of fans for having supported us for the past three plus decades (33 years to be exact).

Don't lose all hope, the bar does cite that they hope to reopen again one day in NYC.

Now the last locations of Brother Jimmy's will remain in Oxon Hill, Maryland, Nyack (about an hour from NYC), the Palisades Mall and in Orlando, Florida.