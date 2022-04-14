ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chemistry

The Future of Electronics: New Fermi Arcs Discovered

By Ames Laboratory
scitechdaily.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNewly discovered Fermi arcs that can be controlled through magnetism could be the future of electronics based on electron spins. These new Fermi arcs were discovered by a team of researchers from Ames Laboratory and Iowa State University, as well as collaborators from the United States, Germany, and the United Kingdom....

scitechdaily.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
