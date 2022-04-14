ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recall alert: 1M+ glue guns from Dollar Tree recalled due to fire hazard

By Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
 2 days ago
The Consumer Product Safety Commission has announced the recall of more than one million glue guns sold by Dollar Tree stores across the country.

The glue guns were sold under the brand name Crafter’s Square at Dollar Tree stores from August 2020 through February 2022 and Family Dollar stores from January to February 2022.

They were also sold online at dollartree.com from August 2021 through February 2022.

The glue gun will have a silver UL listed label on the side, above the handle, with “GLUE GUN” and “XY-15302″ printed on it, according to the CPSC.

They can have an electrical malfunction.

There have been seven reports of issues, including four reports of fires and one case of skin irritation.

If you have the recalled glue guns, you should stop using the device and return it to any Dollar Tree or Family Dollar location for a full refund. If it was purchased online, then the buyer will be contacted, the CPSC said.

If you have any questions, contact Dollar Tree at 800-876-8697 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday, or email the company. You can also visit dollartree.com for more information. If you have a question about the recall and need to contact Family Dollar, you can do so by calling 844-636-7687 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or email Family Dollar. You can also visit familydollar.com for more information.

©2022 Cox Media Group

