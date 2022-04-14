ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Bradford quad bike crash: Accused thinks of fatal crash every day

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA man accused of murdering a teenager by deliberately ramming the quad bike he was on has told a court he thinks about the fatal crash every day. Rahees Mahmood died and a second man was seriously injured when a car driven by Jordan Glover hit the vehicle. Mr...

BBC

Woman fined for pretending to be doctor at bike crash

A woman has been fined £600 for pretending to be a doctor while trying to help a cyclist who had fallen from his bike. Joanne Graham, 47, from Corwen, Denbighshire, said she was a doctor and suggested a helicopter should be called for the man. Llandudno magistrates heard how...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Swansea: Electric bike crash was deliberate, police say

Police are looking for a driver involved in a "deliberate" hit-and-run which left an electric bike rider with serious injuries. The bike was hit by a grey Ford Ecosport at around 15:00 GMT on Sunday on Ffordd Cynore, Fforestfach, Swansea, near the Tesco Petrol Station. The 26-year-old rider is being...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Electric bike rider in Swansea seriously injured in crash

A man riding an electric bike has been seriously injured after crashing with a car. The incident happened on Ffordd Cynore in Fforestfach, Swansea, on Sunday at about 15:00 GMT. South Wales Police said the crash involved an electric bike and a grey Ford Ecosport car, and the road was...
ACCIDENTS
Andrei Tapalaga

Doctors Shocked as a Man Wakes Up From the Dead During Autopsy

Three certified doctors have comfirmed the death of Gonzalo Montoya JimenezMovidagrafica/Pixabay. A prisoner from Villabona prison in Asturias, Spain had been confirmed by three different doctors dead from a stroke that he suffered during his sleep. Nothing very unusual to be seen in prison, as stated by a spokesman for the Spanish Prison Service.
Daily Mail

Arkansas man 'who slept for 19 years' after near-fatal crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed and in a coma before he miraculously awoke and started speaking in 2003 dies a week before his 58th birthday

An Arkansas man who miraculously awoke after being in a coma for 19 years following a near-fatal car crash in 1984 that left him paralyzed has died. Terry Wayne Wallis, 57 - who gained fame as 'the man who slept 19 years' - passed away on Tuesday surrounded by friends and family at Advanced Care Hospital in Searcy, just a week before his 58th birthday.
ACCIDENTS
Oxygen

Woman Who Vanished Weeks Ago And Was Found Clinging To Tree Now Missing For Second Time

A Nevada woman who went missing last month and was later found clinging to a tree on a steep slope has vanished again, officials said. Gayle Stewart, 64, who disappeared on Valentines Day while hiking a backcountry area near Reno, has disappeared for the second time in just over a month. Authorities say that this time Stewart disappeared while snapping photos in a national recreation area more than 400 miles from her home in Reno.
RENO, NV
The Independent

Mother and father accused of killing disabled daughter, 16, by ‘allowing her to become morbidly obese’

A mother and father will stand trial in January next year accused of killing of their disabled daughter by allowing her to become morbidly obese.Kaylea Titford, 16, was found dead at her home in Newtown, Powys, Wales, in October 2020. She was discovered “pale, cold and could not be woken.” Her mother, Sarah Lloyd-Jones, 39, of Colwyn, Newtown, faced court on Thursday, charged with gross negligence manslaughter and causing or allowing the death of a child or vulnerable person.Her father Alun Titford, 44, faces the same charges, but was admitted to hospital the previous evening and was unable to attend Mold Crown Court, north Wales.It is alleged that, between 24 March and 11 October 2020, they failed to ensure Kaylea’s dietary needs were met, leading to morbid obesity.The defendants are also accused of failing to ensure the 16-year-old got enough exercise, was in a hygienic condition and had a safe and clean living environment.It is also alleged that Ms Lloyd-Jones and Mr Titford did not ensure her physical health was maintained and that they failed to seek reasonable medical help for her.Judge Rhys Rowlands listed a new plea hearing for 30 June, with a provisional trial date of 16 January.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Terrifying video of woman stabbing officer after car crash is released by police

Body camera footage released by the St Lucie County Sheriff’s Office on Florida’s eastern coast shows a 22-year-old deputy being stabbed in the neck by a 21-year-old woman as he investigated a traffic accident. Deputy Cody Colangelo was responding to reports of a rollover crash on Wednesday night at around 11pm, but when he got to the crash site he found an empty vehicle. Witnesses told the officer that the driver, who was later identified as Leigha Michelle Day, 21, had left the car and ran down an embankment, according to WFLA. On Thursday, the Sheriff’s Office said Ms...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
