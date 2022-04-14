HYPEBEAST Is Redefining the Traditional Country Club With Latest Event

New York artist and streetwear icon Kevin Lyons has given his own spin on the classic. Lyons, who is best known for his signature colorful “Monster” characters, has long been a creative force in the streetwear game. His “Monster” murals have been seen across the world including in Colette in Paris, Coachella and even Stüssy in Japan. In the spirit of summer, Lyons has brought his iconic vibrant vision to the adilette comfort slides just in time for summer. The slides are constructed with the brand’s unique cloudfoam footbed, in hazy orange and feature Lyon’s monsters in purple and a darker shade of orange. The animations are seen scattered throughout the slide while the top strap is emphasized with a soft, fuzzy cotton material. The adidas branding can be seen stitched on the top in a bubble letters that resemble the teeth of the exaggerated smiley face.

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 3 DAYS AGO