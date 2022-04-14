ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Quinta, CA

HYPEBEAST Is Redefining the Traditional Country Club With Latest Event

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAnd HYPEGOLF is gearing up to present their latest event: the HYPEBEAST Country Club. Aptly named to redefine the traditional notion of country clubs, the HYPEBEAST Country Club is a two-day event that will offer a first-of-its-kind inclusive experience...

South Park and adidas Announce New Character-Inspired Footwear Collection

Although typically garners most of its attention nowadays for everything that it has going on with its YEEZY lineup with Kanye West, the “Brand With Three Stripes” has been generating a sizable amount of noise for its other collaborative dealings. One partnership that has certainly captured the hearts of the sneaker community has been its initiatives with South Park, and tbe duo has just officially presented its newest collection.
Savannah Morning News

2022 Savannah Music Festival: Les Filles de Illighadad redefine tradition with African music

Deep in the heart of central Niger, nomadic Tuareg people make their living and create music in the scrublands of the Saharan desert. The music reflects centuries-old traditions: Goatskin drums, clapping, and singing are the soul of their sound, sparse yet strong, and during rainy season, herding families from the hillsides come together and play late into the night.
Touch the Stars With Louis Vuitton’s Latest Unisex Fragrance

Has unveiled its latest unisex fragrance “City of Stars.” Inspired by the West Coast, the new evening cologne expands the French house’s attention to fluid, yet bold offerings. As a nod to the creative vibrancy of Los Angeles, the scent features notes of citrus, Tiare flower and...
Adidas x Kevin Lyons Get Summer Ready With Latest Whimsical Adilette Slides

New York artist and streetwear icon Kevin Lyons has given his own spin on the classic. Lyons, who is best known for his signature colorful “Monster” characters, has long been a creative force in the streetwear game. His “Monster” murals have been seen across the world including in Colette in Paris, Coachella and even Stüssy in Japan. In the spirit of summer, Lyons has brought his iconic vibrant vision to the adilette comfort slides just in time for summer. The slides are constructed with the brand’s unique cloudfoam footbed, in hazy orange and feature Lyon’s monsters in purple and a darker shade of orange. The animations are seen scattered throughout the slide while the top strap is emphasized with a soft, fuzzy cotton material. The adidas branding can be seen stitched on the top in a bubble letters that resemble the teeth of the exaggerated smiley face.
Take an On-Foot Look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG "Heritage"

After receiving official imagery, we now get an on-foot look at the Air Jordan 1 High OG “Heritage.”. Set to arrive as part of Jordan Brand‘s Spring 2022 offering, the upcoming release is centered around a striking mix of “White/University Red/Black.”. Utilizing a familiar color blocking design...
Nike’s “Sun Club” Collection Shines Onto The Air Max 90

The “Nike Sun Club” collection has been teased well ahead of summer. And while no launch date is in sight, the lineup continues to promise more warm weather-inspired styles. The latest?: Another Nike Air Max 90. Akin to accompanying Air Force 1 pairs, the newly-surfaced offering indulges in...
Secret LA

5 Of The Hottest Coachella Events Happening This Weekend

Coachella is back in Palm Springs! After a few years without the famous festival, it’s fair to say some of us are definitely in the need of some drinks, music, and dancing. Whether you have a ticket to Coachella or not, you can still have a blast in the desert. Check out some of the hottest Coachella events happening this weekend!
KESQ News Channel 3

Music legend & local resident Barry Manilow tests positive for COVID-19

The legendary Barry Manilow announced he has tested positive for COVID-19. This comes on the day Manilow, 78, was set to attend the opening night performance of his new musical, HARMONY. "This just might be the cruelest thing that has ever happened to me: 25 years waiting for this show to premiere in New York The post Music legend & local resident Barry Manilow tests positive for COVID-19 appeared first on KESQ.
The Nike Air Max Pre-Day Covered In Tiger-Camo For XXXV Collection

As we near Air Max Day on March 26th, 2022, we’re learning of more members in the exclusive XXXV Collection of Air Max footwear, each anchored by a striking hit of teal. Thus far, we’ve seen the Air Max 90, Air Max 97, Air Max 2021 appear with this unique package of detailing, but this newly revealed Pre-Day offers up a pattern that we’ve seen appear on some of the most iconic Air Max drops of the past.
HIDDEN.NY and NEEDLES Join Forces for Deconstructed Garments

Keizo Shimizu‘s NEEDLES and archive blog turned cultural media beacon and label HIDDEN.NY have joined forces to produce a series of upcycled wares. The project is led by the Rebuild by Needles program, which utilizes cut-and-sew techniques throughout the armholes and sleeves to achieve a raw layered DIY aesthetic. The effect is applied throughout a series of tri-tone heavy cotton hoodies and tees bearing different co-branding accents including paisley prints, lily pond graphics, floating block text, cracked “h” insignias, and other stylized HIDDEN.NY logos alongside NEEDLES’ purple papillon motif. White zig-zag stitching lines run vertically down the panels to complete the looks.
Playback: Discussing Inclusion and Representation in the Outdoors with The North Face for HYPETALKS

The latest installment HYPETALKS, co-hosted by The North Face and titled “Exploration Today,” examined the subject of representation and inclusion in the outdoors. Moderated by HYPEBEAST’s Courtney Kenefick and The North Face team athlete Nina Williams, the roundtable discussion featured influential advocates for the outdoors. Explore Fund grantees Jasmine Guadalupe, Grace Fan and Alex Bailey were joined by Explore Fund Council members Jody Potts and Shanée Benjamin and Head of Brand Digital at The North Face and founder of Asian American Collective Zeena Koda.
JJJJound Teases an "Olive/Black" New Balance 990v3

Shortly after dropping the “Olive” 990V3 MADE iteration of their collaborative effort, JJJJound and New Balance seem to have another 990v3 colorway incoming. The Montreal-based brand took to Instagram to share a first look at an “Olive/Black” rendition of the New Balance 990v3, stating that it will see a Spring/Summer 2022 release. The offering features a browner hue of olive that can be found on the nubuck overlays and breathable mesh underlays, while the contrasting shade of black lands on the midsole, outline of the silver-grey N panel logo, lining and laces to round out the silhouette’s cohesive look.
M&M's and adidas Originals' Forum Low 84 Collaboration Is the Nuts

Adidas Originals has had lots of fun with its Forum silhouette, welcoming collaborations with the likes of South Park, Jeremy Scott, and Bad Bunny, who each added their own wild take on the classic basketball pair. Now, the confectionery brand M&M’s is brought into the mix, taking on the Forum Low 84 with a more is more attitude.
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
DJ Khaled Unveils Four New Air Jordan 5 Collaborations

DJ Khaled is one of the biggest sneakerheads in the entire hip-hop world. Throughout the years, Khaled has made it his mission to have one of the biggest Jumpman collections on the planet, and at this point, he has to be close to accomplishing that mission. He also has a few collaborations with Jordan Brand, specifically on the Air Jordan 3. Unfortunately, these shoes have mostly been for friends and family only, however, it seems like he has some shoes for the masses on the horizon.
Bun: Italian Burger Joint Serves Up Stunning Pastel Interiors

When Italian burger chain Bun turned the design of their newest restaurant over to the Spanish creative team Masquespacio, they got their very own “golden arches” in the form of floor-to-ceiling blocks of pastel hues. Located on the Via Dell’Orso in Milan, the plain white exterior belies the...
Maharishi’s Snopants® Are Primed for the Sunny Months Ahead

To usher in the sunnier months ahead, Maharishi has updated its classic Snopants® as part of its Spring/Summer 2022 collection. A staple for the London-based label since 1996, the silhouette is based on an early U.S. Army snow camo over trousers — a basic shell that was designed to be worn over military combat uniforms.
