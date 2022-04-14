Horrifying Video Shows PA Nursing Home Worker Slapping Wheelchair-Bound Resident: Report

A horrifying video of a nursing home worker slapping a 92-year-old, wheelchair-bound resident has landed her behind bars, multiple news outlets report.

The elderly patient can be heard yelling before Ednise Dulcio, 39, holds down her hands and slaps her across the face at the St. Francis Country House on Lansdowne Avenue in Darby, Police Chief Joseph Gabe told reporters.

It was unclear when the assault occurred, but the home apparently failed to provide medical care to the resident and delayed reporting it for at least 16 hours, according to the outlets.

The nursing home's former regional director, Chaim "Charlie" Steg, pleaded guilty in June 2021 to recklessly endangering three residents who later died as a result of their injuries, the PA Attorney General's Office said.

He was sentenced to six to 23 months of house arrest followed by three years probation, which says he cannot staff, manage, own, or operate the nursing, clinical, or medical services of any skilled nursing facility for five years, officials said.

Dulcio, of Lansdowne, was charged with simple assault and aggravated assault, court records show. She was released Thursday, April 14 after posting $10,000 cash bond, according to court records. Her preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, April 27.

