Adam Rossington kept his head to guide Essex to a nerve-jangling one-wicket County Championship win over Somerset as wickets tumbled around him.Needing just 84 for victory on day three at Taunton, the visitors crashed to 60 for eight before Rossington’s 29 not out saw them reach their target by the narrowest of margins.Defeat proved harsh for England paceman Craig Overton, who took six second-innings wickets for 30 to complete career-best match figures of 13 for 87 with Peter Siddle supporting with three for 25 as Somerset came up just short.Overton’s twin bother Jamie, however, enjoyed a better day as he...

SPORTS ・ 20 HOURS AGO