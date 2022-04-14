ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orgeron Makes Bold Prediction for Notre Dame in Freeman Era

By Michael Shapiro
 2 days ago

The former LSU coach has high hopes for the new leader in South Bend.

Former LSU coach Ed Orgeron made a visit to South Bend this week, and he had high praise for the program ahead of the 2022 season.

The upcoming year will mark Marcus Freeman’s first full season as Notre Dame ’s head coach. Freeman served as the team’s defensive coordinator in 2021, and he was named head coach in December 2021 after Brian Kelly left for LSU .

Orgeron led LSU from 2016 to ‘21 before being fired in October of last year. He posted a 51–20 record with the Tigers, winning the national championship in 2019.

The former LSU coach complemented Freeman and his program on Wednesday.

“I don’t know when it’s going to happen,” Orgeron told the Irish. “But with this staff, and this team, you’re going to win it all.”

Notre Dame finished 11–2 last season, ending the year with a loss to Oklahoma State in the Fiesta Bowl.

For more Notre Dame coverage, go to Irish Breakdown

