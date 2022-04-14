ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Missouri House OKs elections for transgender athletic bans

By Rayos Syndication User
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XMjxS_0f9K0lIe00

COLUMBIA, Mo. (AP) — The GOP-led Missouri House on Wednesday voted to allow local elections over whether to ban transgender girls from competing on K-12 girls’ sports teams.

House members voted 89-40 in favor of adding Republican Rep. Chuck Bayse’s proposal as an amendment to an elections bill in a late-session attempt to pass the contested legislation before lawmakers’ mid-May deadline.

Under the amendment, Bayse said public school boards and administrators could call elections over whether to allow transgender girls to compete on all-girls sports teams.

Bayse said the goal of the measure is “to protect women’s sports.” He said transgender girls have an unfair advantage against other girls and parents should have a chance to weigh in on the policy.

“This is much more than just focusing on what the left says is discriminatory language,” Republican Rep. Nick Schroer said. “This is not discriminatory whatsoever.”

House Democrats argued there have not been issues with transgender girls playing on K-12 sports teams in Missouri and cautioned that debating transgender girls’ role in sports could push vulnerable children to consider suicide.

Missouri’s current public high school sports rules prohibit transgender girls from competing on girls teams unless they’re undergoing hormone therapy.

In the past decade since the Missouri State High School Activities Association has had a policy on transgender athlete participation, only two transgender girls have applied to participate on girls’ teams, spokesman Jason West said. Both were approved.

Democratic Rep. Ashley Aune said her 12-year-old daughter plays on a co-ed soccer team “and they’re fine.”

“I’m hearing men telling us that girls want this and (that) they’re protecting girls (and) they’re protecting women,” Aune said. “From what? We couldn’t get an answer on that. What are they protecting our girls from?”

The role of transgender athletes in sports is gaining traction as a GOP talking point across the country this election year. Political observers say it’s a classic strategy of finding a “wedge issue” that motivates a political base.

House Democratic Minority Leader Crystal Quade said Republicans are supporting Bayse’s plan to win primary elections, “not because they believe in this issue.”

“We are more worried about our elections and our future than the people we were sent here to serve,” Quade said, calling on her colleagues to “do better.”

There was some Republican pushback. GOP Rep. Shamed Dogan questioned why the proposal would apply to K-12 student athletes of all ages when he said there’s not an issue of physical advantages in pre-pubescent children.

“All of these discussions about fairness and the difference in biology, why would that apply to a kindergartener or a first-grader?” Dogan asked Bayse.

Dogan also said the proposal includes a loophole that would allow schools to classify all sports teams as co-ed, effectively giving schools a way to sidestep bans on transgender girls competing on girls’ teams.

The main elections bill needs another vote of approval in the House before it can go to the GOP-led Senate.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbia, MO
State
Missouri State
Local
Missouri Society
Local
Missouri Sports
Local
Missouri Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Shamed Dogan
Vox

The Supreme Court rules that Joe Biden is commander-in-chief. Three justices dissent.

The Supreme Court on Friday evening decided, no, it was not going to needlessly insert itself in the military chain of command above President Joe Biden. The Court’s decision in Austin v. U.S. Navy SEALs 1-26 largely halted a lower court order that permitted certain sailors to defy a direct order. A group of Navy special operations personnel sought an exemption from the Pentagon’s requirement that all active duty service members get vaccinated against Covid-19, claiming that they should receive a religious exemption.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Transgender People#Trans Women#Missouri House#Election#Racism#Ap#Gop#Republican#Democrats
FOX 2

More Missouri counties find morel mushrooms this week

ST. LOUIS – More Missouri counties found morel mushrooms this week. Morel mushroom hunting season is in full swing. It usually starts in late March and goes until early May. Most hunters won’t share the locations of their best hunting spots, but there are some Facebook groups dedicated to the pursuit. The Missouri Morel Hunting Facebook […]
MISSOURI STATE
The Independent

Anger as Texas attorney general declares Pride Week ‘illegal’

As Pride Week gets underway in one Texas school district, the state’s attorney general has declared the whole event illegal.In a stern letter to the Austin Independent School District – which he also posted on Twitter – Attorney General Ken Paxton said the week-long celebration of LGBTQ students violates state laws against teaching “human sexuality” without parents’ permission.“By hosting ‘Pride Week,’ your district has, at best, undertaken a week-long instructional effort in human sexuality without parental consent,” the Republican AG wrote on Tuesday. “Or, worse, your district is cynically pushing a week-long indoctrination of your students that not only fails...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
AL.com

Alabama’s only openly gay legislator to anti-trans bill backers: ‘Don’t you dare call me a friend’

To learn more about The Alabama Education Lab and receive notifications about stories and events, sign up for its newsletter, Ed Chat. Rep. Neil Rafferty, D-Birmingham, had a message for his colleagues Thursday, as they spent the last day of the legislative session debating bills that would limit transgender students’ healthcare options and bathroom access.
ALABAMA STATE
KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

KOAMNewsNow.com | KOAM-TV

Joplin, MO
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
777K+
Views
ABOUT

KOAM News Now provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Joplin, Pittsburg, and the greater four-states area.

 https://www.koamnewsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy