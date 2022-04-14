The To-Do List: Festival season is here! Plus, Waxahatchee plays Crosstown Theater

Welcome back to The To-Do List, where Daily Memphian staffers suggest their favorite events and activities for the coming week. Want more ideas? Check out The Daily Memphian’s event calendar, and feel free to submit your own events there as well.

This week, spring festivals feature everything from gardening and music to beer and African culture. Plus, Ghanaian rapper Ata Kak plays Crosstown Arts, the Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change premieres a film about Ida B. Wells and Memphis Botanic Garden hosts a giant egg hunt with some pretty awesome prizes.

Ghanaian rapper Ata Kak performs at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts on April 14. (Ana Viotti/Courtesy of Crosstown Arts)

Ata Kak at The Green Room at Crosstown Arts, Thursday:

It’s not quite May yet, but the celebration of Memphis in May’s honored country — Ghana — unofficially (although not intentionally) kicks off at Crosstown Arts (in partnership with Sonosphere Inc.) on Thursday with a performance by Ata Kak, the mysterious Ghanaian electronic/rap/highlife icon of the “Awesome Tapes From Africa” website . Ata Kak’s “Obaa Sima” cassette didn’t garner much attention when he self-released it in Ghana in 1994, but eight years later American musicologist Brian Shimkovitz discovered the tape at a street stall in Cape Coast, Ghana, and was inspired to start his successful “Awesome Tapes from Africa” blog, where he helps African artists distribute their music. That attention brought Ata Kak’s music — a mix of rap, funk, hip-hop and electronica — to a global audience, and now the Ghanian musician is stopping in Memphis on his first U.S. tour. Memphis-based musician Qemist will open the show. Doors at 7 p.m., show at 7:30 p.m. $15 advance, $20 day of show. 1350 Concourse Avenue, Suite 280. Click here for more information. — Bianca Phillips

Crosstown Arts resident artist Lucy Wang will perform a free comedy show in The Green Room on April 15. (Courtesy of Crosstown Arts)

Resident Artist Comedy Show & Open Studio at Crosstown Arts, Friday-Saturday:

Through its residency program, Crosstown Arts invites artists from across the world to come stay at Crosstown Concourse and work on their art in free studio space for months at a time. At the end of their residency, the artists invite the public into their studios to show off what they’ve been working on. This Friday, resident artist/comedian Lucy Wang will perform in a free comedy show in The Green Room at 7:30 p.m. And on Saturday, all of the artists — Wang, Jasmine Marie, Richard Echols, Kate Roberts, Brandon Blvd., Gunter Gaupp and John Rash — will allow guests to tour their studios from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.. Musician Brandon Blvd. will perform a free show on East Atrium stage during that time, and Gunter Guapp will perform at 5:30 p.m. in The Green Room. Free. 1350 Concourse Avenue. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Brett Norman, Urban Earth owner. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian file)

Spring Flicker Fest at Urban Earth, Saturday:

Flicker Street — you know the street behind the Memphis-Shelby County Schools building — is the long-time home to a plant nursery and garden center for green-thumbed enthusiasts. The nursery’s spring salutation includes live music, food trucks, Memphis Made Brewing Co. beer and special presentations. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Free admission. Click here for more information. 80 Flicker St. — Elle Perry

Doll McCoy. (Submitted)

“Listen Out Loud” Music Festival at Handy Park, Saturday:

“The Voice” Season 15 contest and Wallingford, Kentucky, native MaKenzie Thomas will headline an R&B and hip-hop festival, also featuring Memphis singer-songwriters Doll McCoy, Anthony Q, and Millie Manny, and Memphis rappers Tyke T and Franceschi. The event will feature a battle of female DJs (featuring DJ Keva and DJ Spaceage) and a beer garden. Ticket holders have the option of livestreaming the festival. Click here for more information . 6 to 11 p.m. $30-75. 200 Beale St. —Perry

The Memphis Botanic Garden will host its annual Family Egg Hunt on April 16. (Karen Pulfer Focht/Courtesy of Memphis Botanic Garden)

Family Egg Hunt at Memphis Botanic Garden, Saturday:

After a two-year, pandemic-induced break, the Memphis Botanic Garden is bringing back their massive Easter egg hunt, spread out over 96 acres. Fifty “golden eggs” will be filled with prizes totaling $4,000 (including Live at the Garden tickets, restaurant and brewery giveaways, salon gift cards and more), so the parents might want to get in on the action too. There will also be a self-guided “bunny trail” for kids and food trucks for a spring picnic in the garden. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. $10 MBG members, $12 nonmembers, $15 same-day admission. 750 Cherry Road. Click here for more information. — Phillips

Wiseacre Brewing Co. founders Davin and Kellan Bartosch in a 2013 file photo. Wiseacre will host the Farm to Tap Festival at its original Broad Avenue location on April 16. (Daily Memphian file)

“Farm to Tap” Festival at Wiseacre Brewing Co. on Broad Avenue, Saturday:

What’s better than locally brewed beer? Locally brewed beer made with locally grown ingredients. The “Farm to Tap” Festival will feature more than 20 breweries from across Tennessee sampling beers brewed with the state’s agricultural products. Guests can enjoy unlimited samples (UNLIMITED!), meals from local food trucks and a live DJ set by Daniel Mathis. The “Farm to Tap” initiative is a partnership between the Tennessee Craft Brewers Guild and the Tennessee Department of Agriculture. Noon to 4 p.m. $40-$50. 2783 Broad Avenue. Click here for tickets. — Phillips

Waxahatchee comes to Crosstown Theater on April 16. (Courtesy of Crosstown Arts)

Waxahatchee at Crosstown Theater, Saturday:

I’ve seen Waxahatchee — sometimes an indie-rock band led by songwriter Katie Crutchfield and sometimes just Crutchfield alone — at least half a dozen times on at least half a dozen stages, and in three different cities. I’ll confess that none of these shows quite matched the purpose of her records, particularly 2017’s commanding, hard-rocking breakout “Out in the Storm,” and 2020’s fittingly lighter, after-the-storm follow-up, “Saint Cloud.” (The latter includes a song, “Fire,” about crossing over the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge.) At least none had until the most recent time, last fall at the Mempho Music Festival, where Crutchfield was leading her latest backing band in positively beatific form. Maybe she was in a particularly happy place personally; who am I to say? Maybe she was particularly at ease with how her songcraft has developed — more melodic, more rocking and more precise than ever. That part seemed both clear and well-earned. My favorite live music experience since COVID took concerts away. Here’s hoping for a repeat. Madi Diaz opens. 8 p.m. $25 general admission, $45 for balcony seating. See here for more info. — Chris Herrington

“Photographing with Intent” with Bruce Meisterman at Arrow Creative, starts Tuesday:

Thanks to smartphones, everyone is a photographer these days. But it takes some special skill to be a photojournalist. Veteran photojournalist Bruce Meisterman will lead this six-week class on telling a story through photographs. Meisterman is the author of “Arn? Narn.,” a photo-documentary about vanishing Newfoundland, and his work has been published The New York Times, New Beauty magazine and other major publications. Students may bring their own digital cameras or rent one through Arrow. 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Tuesdays through May 24. $200. 653 Philadelphia St. Register for the class here. — Phillips

“Facing Down Storms: Memphis and the Making of Ida B. Wells” at Halloran Centre, Tuesday:

The Benjamin L. Hooks Institute for Social Change at the University of Memphis will premiere this feature-length documentary on how Memphis’ cultural and social atmosphere in the late 19th century shaped journalist and activist Ida B. Wells. The 1892 lynching of three men fueled her efforts to expose the practice to international audiences. The event is being billed as a “red carpet” premiere, and cocktail attire is recommended. Reception at 5:30 p.m., film screening at 7 p.m. $150 (proceeds support the Hooks Institute). 225 South Main St. Click here for tickets. — Phillips

Africa in April was founded by Yvonne B. and David L. Acey in 1987. This year’s festival kicks off on April 20 in Robert R. Church Park. (The Daily Memphian file)

Africa in April at Robert R. Church Park, Wednesday through April 24:

Next week, the 35th annual Africa in April festival is making its return, celebrating the Republic of Malawi. The festival focuses on showcasing the culture of a specific African country through various forms of cuisine, entertainment, arts/crafts and more. Click here for additional info. Hours vary. $10 admission. Corner of Beale and Fourth streets. — Jasmine McCraven.