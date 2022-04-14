Al Pacino’s Girlfriends: From Diane Keaton To Noor Alfallah

Image Credit: Shutterstock

Al Pacino is a Hollywood acting legend whose resume is a long list of iconic roles. First bursting on the scene playing a heroin addict in 1971’s Panic in Needle Park, the 81-year-old Harlem native became a household name a year later with his turn as Michael Corleone in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Godfather. Dog Day Afternoon, Scarface and Heat are just a few of the huge hits that followed. He would go on to become the rare performer who achieved the “triple crown of acting” by winning an Academy Award, two Tony awards and two Emmys. More recently, Al lent his talents to Once Upon a Time in Hollywood and House of Gucci.

The leading man’s list of lovers is almost as long as his Tinseltown biography. Al has never walked down the aisle with any one of his bevy of beauties — but he does share children with two of them. Keep reading to find out all about his girlfriends, below!

Jill Clayburgh

Jill Clayburgh and Al Pacino dated from 1967 to 1972. (PF1/WENN/Newscom/MEGA)

Jill Clayburgh was an American star twice nominated for a Best Actress Oscar: the first for 1978’s An Unmarried Woman and the second one a year later for Starting Over. Jill and Al reportedly met while working on Broadway in 1967. They dated for five years and broke up in 1972, although the reasons are unknown. Her last film role was playing Kristen Wiig’s mom in 2010’s Bridesmaids. She passed away shortly afterwards from complications due to her 20-year struggle with chronic lymphocytic leukemia

Diane Keaton

Diane Keaton and Al Pacino dated throughout the ‘Godfather’ movies. (Emilio Lari/Paramount/Kobal/Shutterstock)

Al and Diane Keaton’s love story started when the two virtually unknown actors were cast in The Godfather together as an on-screen couple. The chemistry was instantaneous for Diane. “I was mad for him. Charming, hilarious, a nonstop talker,” she told People in 2017. “There was an aspect of him that was like a lost orphan, like this kind of crazy idiot savant. And oh, gorgeous!”

Before they eventually ended their on-again/off-again romance after filming The Godfather Part III, Diane revealed to the outlet she had given him an ultimatum for marriage. “I worked hard on that one. I went about it in not a perfect way,” she recalled.

Kathleen Quinlan

Kathleen Quinlan dated Al Pacino early on in her career for about two years from 1979 to 1981. She’s pictured here in 2011. (Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock)

In the beginning of her incredible Hollywood career, Kathleen Quinlan dated Al for about two years from 1979 to 1981. The actress, who was unforgettable in such films as I Never Promised you a Rose Garden and The Doors, ended up with a Best Supporting Actress nomination for 1995’s Apollo 13. She would go on to marry fellow actor Bruce Abbott.

Beverly D’Angelo

Al Pacino and Beverly D’Angelo share a set of twins. (Erik Pendzich/Shutterstock)

Most recognized for playing the hilarious wife of Chevy Chase in the Vacation franchise, Beverly D’Angelo stole Al’s heart for six years from 1997 to 2003. On January 25, 2001, the couple welcomed a set of twins, son Anton James and daughter Olivia Rose. “I had a fantasy that when you have kids, you do it in a family setting,” Beverly recalled to Closer Weekly. “After we’d known each other for three months, [Al] looked me in the eyes and said, ‘I want you to be the mother of my children.’ That’s all I had to hear.”

Beverly isn’t Al’s only baby mama, however, as he also shares a daughter, Julie, born in 1989, with acting coach Jan Tarrant.

Lucila Polak

Al Pacino dated Argentine actress Lucila Polak for a decade beginning in 2008. (Jonathan Hordle/Shutterstock)

After his breakup with Beverly, Al would go on to date Argentine actress Lucila Polak, who appeared in 2003’s Pride and Prejudice and 2013’s 10 Rules for Sleeping Around. Their relationship lasted for almost a decade starting in 2008. Lucila is also the mother of Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend Camila Morrone.

Noor Alfallah

Al Pacino is reportedly dating 28-year-old Noor Alfallah, (Mr Photoman / SplashNews)

More recently, Al has been dating a much younger woman. The Oscar winner is reportedly in a romance with 28-year-old Noor Alfallah, who has been linked to Rolling Stones lead singer Mick Jagger, 78, and billionaire investor and philanthropist Nicolas Berggruen, 60. “She has been with Al for some time and they get on very well,” a source told Page Six in April, 2020. “The age gap doesn’t seem to be a problem, even though he is older than her father. She moves with the wealthy jet-set crowd, and she comes from a family with money.”